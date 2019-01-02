Cold dogs’ owner charged

RANTOUL — A 68-year-old man is facing animal-cruelty charges for allegedly leaving his two dogs outside all night Wednesday, when temperatures were well below zero.

Police assisted the village’s animal-control officer, who retrieved the two small dogs from the backyard of Vennie Q. Broadnax’s property in the 1100 block of Briarcliff Drive.

Both dogs were reported to have been left outside all night as the temperature sunk as low as 18 below zero. Champaign-Urbana set a record low minus-17 at 7:16 that morning.