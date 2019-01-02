Doug's Compounding Pharmacy has new owner

PAXTON — Doug Higgins recently announced the sale of Doug’s Compounding Pharmacy in Paxton to pharmacist Jenna Cowell Vogel, effective in January.

Vogel anticipates a seamless transition as Higgins will continue to work as an employee of the pharmacy, providing pharmacy support, compounding expertise, patient consultations and provider support.

In announcing the sale, Higgins said he has known Vogel for several years.

”She was an easy choice,” Higgins said. “She shares my passion and commitment for helping patients and providing excellent, personal service and quality compounds.”

Vogel and her husband, Kolin, reside in Gibson City with their daughters, Rowan and Lennon. Vogel is a 2014 graduate of the St. Louis College of Pharmacy and began working as a pharmacy technician at age 16 while still in high school. She most recently served as a staff pharmacist at Scott’s Pharmacy in Gibson City.

Becoming a pharmacist and owning a pharmacy has been a lifelong ambition of Vogel’s. She first became interested in compounding when she did a six-week rotation at Doug’s Compounding Pharmacy as a pharmacy student. She liked the idea of customizing medications to fit the individual needs of the patient and shedding the one-size-fits-all approach more common to commercially manufactured medications.

Vogel said that while she has no immediate plans for changes within the pharmacy, she does hope to expand the pharmacy’s offerings in the future.

Doug’s Compounding Pharmacy began providing custom-compounded medications in 1997, serving patients throughout East Central Illinois. Since that time, the pharmacy has earned accreditation by the Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board (PCAB) and has grown to serve patients throughout Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

From addressing hormonal imbalance to pain management, adrenal fatigue to hospice and palliative care, Doug’s compounding pharmacists collaborate with practitioners to provide customized medication solutions implementing the latest medical knowledge and state-of-the-art technology.

In addition to compounding, the pharmacy offers a variety of complementary healthcare products and services, including durable medical equipment, hormone and neurotransmitter testing, pharmaceutical-grade supplements and aromatherapy.

