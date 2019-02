PAXTON — Ford County Clerk & Recorder Amy Frederick announced that her office has extended the filing deadline for residents to become write-in candidates in April’s election.

The deadline was extended to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4.

The extension is due to the closing of the courthouse on Jan. 30-31 due to inclement weather.

For more information, people can call 217-379-9400 or visit fordcounty.illinois.gov.