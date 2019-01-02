Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Alexander M. Dorche, 54, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
• Destiny M. Langlois, 20, of Gibson City, for obstructing justice/destroying evidence.
• Nathan N. Steinmeyer, 27, of Gibson City, for violation of bail bond and resisting a peace officer.
• Kristy M. Miller, 28, of Gibson City, for theft ($10,000 to $100,000).
Misdemeanors
• Bradley J. Cluver, 61, of Gibson City, for battery.
DUI
• Nicole C. Troyer, 40, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violations
• Erin N. Shaw, 38, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic tickets
• Shane E. St. John, 29, of Thomasboro, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and expired registration.
• Nicole C. Troyer, 40, of Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Kalidas S. Patel, 58, of Gilman, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit and disregarding a stop sign.
• Julian B. Gonzalez, 24, of Naperville, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Devin M. Hinners, 18, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Amy McMillian, 51, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jessica A. Ortiz, 37, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Erin N. Shaw, 38, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and a child-restraint violation.
• Marcus Aaron Gholston, 19, of Valparaiso, Ind., for improper traffic lane usage.
• Aditya Kapoor, 21, of Bolingbrook, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Amari D. Robinson, 18, of Maywood, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Sonny Datu Del Rosario, 25, of Woodridge, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Brandon Mei, 19, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Alfredo Acosta, 25, of Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Evan M. Boewe, 23, of Champaign, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Mitchell W. Shafer, 28, of Paxton, for expired registration.
• Frank R. Burdette, 21, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Zhi Hao Tsang, 22, of Carbondale, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Leslie D. Seggebruch, no age listed, of Cissna Park, for expired registration.
Forcible entry and detainer
• Maria Cardoso of Paxton vs. David Sikes of Paxton.
Small claims
• Jon S. Russell of Paxton vs. Patrick May of Paxton.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Kyle Hunsaker of Gibson City.
• OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Jeffrey A. Roach of Piper City.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Dylan Donner of Gibson City.
• Capital One Bank vs. Sherry Diamond of Gibson City.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michael Abel of Cabery.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Christopher Ratcliff of Paxton.
• Capital One Bank vs. Ruben V. Carrera of Piper City.
• Discover Bank vs. Matthew Smicker of Cabery.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kitty A. Hahn of Roberts.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. John R. McGuire of Paxton.
• Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Katie Pitts of Roberts.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Barry McDewell and Margaret R. McDewell.
• First Mid Bank & Trust vs. Mennenga Construction Inc. of Paxton, Merlyn D. Mennenga of Paxton and Phyllis D. Mennenga of Paxton.
Divorces
• Richard S. Thompson vs. Lenneth Uguil Thompson.
• Linda P. Deitz Freels vs. Jason J. Freels.
Orders of protection
• Linda Peal Deitz-Freels vs. Jason J. Freels.
Law
• Jimmy D. Bradd and Bonnie Stewart vs. Earl Young and Janice Young.
