Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:



Felonies

• Alexander M. Dorche, 54, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.

• Destiny M. Langlois, 20, of Gibson City, for obstructing justice/destroying evidence.

• Nathan N. Steinmeyer, 27, of Gibson City, for violation of bail bond and resisting a peace officer.

• Kristy M. Miller, 28, of Gibson City, for theft ($10,000 to $100,000).

Misdemeanors

• Bradley J. Cluver, 61, of Gibson City, for battery.



DUI

• Nicole C. Troyer, 40, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violations

• Erin N. Shaw, 38, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Traffic tickets

• Shane E. St. John, 29, of Thomasboro, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and expired registration.

• Nicole C. Troyer, 40, of Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Kalidas S. Patel, 58, of Gilman, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit and disregarding a stop sign.

• Julian B. Gonzalez, 24, of Naperville, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Devin M. Hinners, 18, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Amy McMillian, 51, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jessica A. Ortiz, 37, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Erin N. Shaw, 38, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and a child-restraint violation.

• Marcus Aaron Gholston, 19, of Valparaiso, Ind., for improper traffic lane usage.

• Aditya Kapoor, 21, of Bolingbrook, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Amari D. Robinson, 18, of Maywood, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Sonny Datu Del Rosario, 25, of Woodridge, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brandon Mei, 19, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Alfredo Acosta, 25, of Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Evan M. Boewe, 23, of Champaign, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Mitchell W. Shafer, 28, of Paxton, for expired registration.

• Frank R. Burdette, 21, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Zhi Hao Tsang, 22, of Carbondale, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Leslie D. Seggebruch, no age listed, of Cissna Park, for expired registration.



Forcible entry and detainer

• Maria Cardoso of Paxton vs. David Sikes of Paxton.



Small claims

• Jon S. Russell of Paxton vs. Patrick May of Paxton.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Kyle Hunsaker of Gibson City.

• OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Jeffrey A. Roach of Piper City.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Dylan Donner of Gibson City.

• Capital One Bank vs. Sherry Diamond of Gibson City.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michael Abel of Cabery.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Christopher Ratcliff of Paxton.

• Capital One Bank vs. Ruben V. Carrera of Piper City.

• Discover Bank vs. Matthew Smicker of Cabery.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kitty A. Hahn of Roberts.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. John R. McGuire of Paxton.

• Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Katie Pitts of Roberts.



Chancery/foreclosures

• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Barry McDewell and Margaret R. McDewell.

• First Mid Bank & Trust vs. Mennenga Construction Inc. of Paxton, Merlyn D. Mennenga of Paxton and Phyllis D. Mennenga of Paxton.



Divorces

• Richard S. Thompson vs. Lenneth Uguil Thompson.

• Linda P. Deitz Freels vs. Jason J. Freels.



Orders of protection

• Linda Peal Deitz-Freels vs. Jason J. Freels.



Law

• Jimmy D. Bradd and Bonnie Stewart vs. Earl Young and Janice Young.