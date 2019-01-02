PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Nathan N. Steinmeyer, 27, of Paxton, was arrested for a violation of bail bond and resisting a police officer on Monday, Jan. 28. The arrest stemmed from Steinmeyer’s alleged contact with a victim of a previous aggravated domestic battery case against Steinmeyer. On Friday, Jan. 25, Paxton police received a report that Steinmeyer was having contact with the domestic battery victim — which constitutes a violation of the conditions of his bond. Later that day, around 3:28 p.m., Paxton police saw the two together in a vehicle at the intersection of Center and Taft streets. When police got behind their vehicle, Steinmeyer allegedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Around 11:39 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, Paxton police, with the assistance of Illinois Department of Corrections officers, went to Steinmeyer’s residence in Paxton in an attempt to locate him. After they found Steinmeyer at the home, he allegedly again fled on foot. However, the parolee was soon apprehended and taken into custody.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 3:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the intersection of Orleans and Union streets. The accident occurred when Brock S. Niebuhr, 34, of Paxton, was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 north on Union Street and his truck was struck in its rear, passenger-side quarter panel by a westbound 2016 Honda driven by James A. Johnson, 43, of Rantoul. The collision sent the truck sliding into a utility pole owned by Ameren Illinois, breaking the pole.

➜ Erin N. Shaw, 38, of Rantoul, was arrested for numerous charges during a traffic stop at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Ford County Road 200 North, just south of Paxton. Paxton police assisted the Ford County Sheriff’s Office on the traffic stop. Shaw, whose vehicle was seized under the Drug Forfeiture Act, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and she was also ticketed for possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Kristy M. Miller, 28, of 1012 N. Melvin St., Gibson City, for motor vehicle theft and criminal trespass to a vehicle on Sunday, Jan. 27.

➜ Bradley J. Cluver, 61, of 318 N. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, for battery on Monday, Jan. 21.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Nicholas J. Davis, 30, of Sheldon, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for domestic battery on Sunday, Jan. 27.

➜ Angel J. Schoberi, 30, of St. Anne, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for theft, residential burglary, possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated possession of a stolen firearm on Saturday, Jan. 26.

➜ Devany L. Kocsis, 20, of Crestwood, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for promotion of juvenile prostitution on Friday, Jan. 25.

➜ Pamela J. Archer, 31, of Clifton, was arrested by Clifton police for domestic battery and resisting a peace officer on Thursday, Jan. 24.

➜ Thomas D. Wilson, 54, of Donovan, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for violation of an order of protection on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

➜ Damarlo R. Crawford, 20, of Sheldon, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for criminal damage to property on Monday, Jan. 22.