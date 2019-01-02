Tin Cup Restaurant & Bar to open at Lakeview Country Club

BAYLES LAKE — Lakeview Country Club announced that the Tin Cup Restaurant & Bar will soon be opening in its clubhouse.

The restaurant and bar will be operated by Peggy Burton, who co-owned the former Tin Pan restaurant in downtown Paxton. The Tin Cup Restaurant & Bar replaces Sage’s, which closed last year.

“We are beyond excited that Peggy Burton is joining our team to offer our guests, members and friends a full-service menu,” Lakeview Country Club said in a Facebook post. “Most of you know Peggy, and we are beyond excited to have her as part of our family.”

The menu and grand opening will be announced later on the Facebook page.