Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:



Misdemeanors

• Bradley J. Cluver, 61, of Gibson City, for battery.

• Brandi L. Curling, 45, of Piper City, for domestic battery.

Civil law violations

• Dwayne A. Gary, 27, of Danville, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Frank R. Burdette, 21, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Zhi Hao Tsang, 22, of Carbondale, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Leslie D. Seggebruch, 63, of Cissna Park, for expired registration.

• Pritam Kusiyait, no age listed, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Zachary R. Enghausen, no age listed, of Foosland, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Brandi L. Bell, no age listed, of Cullom, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Cole A. Simmons, 23, of Frankfort, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Courtney M. Tripicchio, 28, of Chatsworth, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Anthony S. Hish, no age listed, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Daniel T. Degan, 47, of Tinley Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Nicole Varela, no age listed, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Owen T. McNulty, no age listed, of La Grange, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.



Small claims

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Dylan Donner of Gibson City.

• Capital One Bank vs. Sherry Diamond of Gibson City.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michael Abel of Cabery.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Christopher Ratcliff of Paxton.

• Capital One Bank vs. Ruben V. Carrera of Piper City.

• Discover Bank vs. Matthew Smicker of Cabery.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kitty A. Hahn of Roberts.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. John R. McGuire of Paxton.

• Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Katie Pitts of Roberts.

• Morris Hospital vs. Danielle M. Studholme of Kempton.



Arbitration

• Discover Bank vs. Sherry J. Lane of Melvin.



Chancery/foreclosures

• First Mid Bank & Trust vs. Mennenga Construction Inc. of Paxton, Merlyn D. Mennenga and Phyllis D. Mennenga of Paxton.