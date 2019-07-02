PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Zhi Hao Tsang, 22, of Carbondale, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle after Paxton police responded to a report of a vehicle that had slid off of the southbound Interstate 57 exit ramp in Paxton at 1:26 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1. The 2004 Ford Escape that Tsang was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a Watseka woman struck a deer with her vehicle near Woodland on Tuesday, Feb. 5. The accident occurred when Erika N. Sterrenberg, 32, of Watseka, was driving on County Road 1200 North, near County Road 2120 East, and was unable to avoid a deer that had entered the roadway. The accident caused more than $1,500 in damage to her vehicle.

➜ Eric J. Holt, 31, no address listed, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving with a revoked driver’s license, aggravated fleeing and eluding police on Tuesday, Feb. 5. Holt was also ticketed for speeding and disobeying a stop sign. Holt also was found to be wanted on two Iroquois County warrants for possession of methamphetamine and theft.

➜ Zachary D. Walling, 28, of Salem, Ore., was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for criminal trespass to real property on Sunday, Feb. 3.

➜ David R. Fredericks, 31, of Chatsworth, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Livingston County warrant on Saturday, Feb. 2.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Woodland on Saturday, Feb. 2. The accident occurred when Mickey D. Loniello, 42, of Woodland, was driving east on County Road 1400 North, near County Road 2000 East, and his vehicle drifted to the south shoulder of the road due to an unknown westbound vehicle driving very close to the center line. Loniello overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle on the snow- and slush-covered roadway. His vehicle entered a ditch to the north of the road and struck a utility pole.

➜ Phillip C. Franklin, 31, of Sheldon, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and resisting a peace officer on Friday, Feb. 1.

➜ Therese M. Matthews, 36, of Chicago, was transported from the Ford County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 30. Matthews was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for writing bad checks.

➜ Terry L. Blair, 24, of Gilman, was arrested by Gilman police on a Livingston County warrant for criminal trespass and retail theft on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

➜ Kyle E. Warner, 27, of Crescent City, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 29. Warner was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant.

➜ James E. Schoeberl, 32, of St. Anne, was transported from the Kankakee County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Monday, Jan. 28. Schoeberl was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for residential burglary, theft, being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated possession of two to five stolen firearms.

DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police released the following news:

➜ District 21 state troopers issued 19 traffic tickets — including 10 for failure to wear a seat belt — to go along with 15 written warnings during Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols conducted in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Friday, Feb. 1. The special patrols focused on making sure all vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts as required by Illinois law.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police issued 333 traffic citations and 566 written warnings in January, including five for driving under the influence and seven for failure to wear a seat belt. There were also 10 criminal arrests made. District 21 troopers also assisted 538 motorists, conducted 159 motor carrier inspections and investigated 129 traffic crashes. There were no fatal crashes investigated in District 21 — which encompasses Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties — in January.