'Draggin' Main' selected as name of Harvest Ale House's new house brew

Rankin resident Jeremy Motley is the winner of a $50 gift card to the Harvest Ale House — as well as bragging rights — after he won a contest sponsored by the downtown Paxton establishment giving the public a chance to name its new house brew.

PAXTON — Rankin resident Jeremy Motley is the winner of a $50 gift card to the Harvest Ale House — as well as bragging rights — after he won a contest sponsored by the downtown Paxton establishment giving the public a chance to name its new house brew.

Motley’s suggestion to name the beer “Draggin’ Main” was selected from among numerous entries. Motley was announced the winner of the contest on the Harvest Ale House’s Facebook page on Feb. 5.

Harvest Ale House owner Ben Grice said the house brew was created with the assistance of Main Street Brewing Co. of Belleville. Starting Feb. 8, it was to be featured on tap at all three of Grice’s businesses in downtown Paxton — the Harvest Ale House, The Humble Hog and Market Street Tap.

“It’s a very drinkable cream ale with a biscuity malt backbone,” Grice said.

Grice said “Draggin’ Main” was a fitting name for the beer, as it refers to a Paxton tradition spanning generations in which local teenagers would cruise the city’s main street as a weekend activity.

“It’s a positive memory for Paxton, and so many of the surrounding towns participated,” Grice said.

The name “also happens to give a nod” to Main Street Brewing Co., which was expected to have representatives at the Harvest Ale House on Friday night to promote the new house brew and give away glassware, Grice said.