New & Again Resale in Gibson City closing in March

GIBSON CITY — A consignment-based clothing resale store in downtown Gibson City is closing.

New & Again Resale announced it will be closing permanently on March 16, bringing an end to a business that has been open since April 2006.

Sisters Julie Stagen of Paxton, Vicki Rhodes of rural Foosland and Becky McDevitt of Gibson City own and operate the shop at 102 N. Sangamon Ave. In 2016 — the 10th anniversary of their business — they told the Ford County Record that they had no plans of ending their joint business venture anytime soon.

However, they recently made the decision to shut the shop’s doors for good as all three will be retiring. The decision, they said, “is bittersweet, as we’ve formed many friendships” with consignors and customers.

“We want to thank ... everyone who supported our endeavors in providing for our community and surrounding communities,” they said in a Facebook post announcing the shop’s impending closure. “We felt it was our mission, as we were able to provide a service that reached well beyond Ford, Champaign, Iroquois and McLean counties. To our consignors, thank you for bringing us your things. To our customers, thank you for thinking of us first before going elsewhere. It has been our pleasure to be a small part of our wonderful community we call Gibson City.”

As of three years ago, nearly 1,700 consignors had sold items at New & Again. The shop accepts used clothing and accessories on a consignment basis, from junior size and up.

The items are then sold at affordable prices, with the consignor receiving half of the sale proceeds. If an item does not sell, it is donated to a charitable organization called World Relief, Stagen said.

The philanthropic effort “has given us an opportunity to look at (our business) as a ministry, because we’ve been able to help some people that we feel really needed the help,” Rhodes said.