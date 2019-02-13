Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Kaitlyn M. Darnell, 20, of Elliott, for four counts of burglary.

• Justin A. Jesse, 24, of Gibson City, for four counts of burglary.



Misdemeanors

• Ronald L. Back, 47, of Gibson City, for two counts of violation of bail bond.



Civil law violations

• Dwayne A. Gary, 27, of Danville, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Andres J. Garcia, 22, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Pritam Kusiyait, 29, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Zachary R. Enghausen, 26, of Foosland, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Brandi L. Bell, 34, of Cullom, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Cole A. Simmons, 23, of Frankfort, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Courtney M. Tripicchio, 28, of Chatsworth, for

driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Anthony S. Hish, 22, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Daniel T. Degan, 47, of Tinley Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Nicole Varela, 24, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Owen T. McNulty, 22, of La Grange, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Pantelis A. Pishos, 27, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Brett R. Wilkinson, 27, of Gibson City, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Kiyoko M. Beasley, 37, of Paxton, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

• Troy T. Leak, no age listed, of Ambia, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Andres J. Garcia, 22, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Wayne A. Yeary, 23, of Loda, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Jordan B. Sykes, 18, of Racine, Wis., for driving with no valid driver’s license.

• Felipe A. Colunga, no age listed, of Sibley, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Brian J. Pulley, no age listed, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.



Small claims

• Morris Hospital vs. Danielle M. Studholme of Kempton.

• Midstate Collection Solutions Inc. vs. Steven Crowe of Gibson City.



Orders of protection

• Deseray Spinelli vs. Nathan Steinmeyer.

Divorces

• Cristal Sheehan vs. Scott Sheehan.