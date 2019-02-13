Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Kaitlyn M. Darnell, 20, of Elliott, for four counts of burglary.
• Justin A. Jesse, 24, of Gibson City, for four counts of burglary.
Misdemeanors
• Ronald L. Back, 47, of Gibson City, for two counts of violation of bail bond.
Civil law violations
• Dwayne A. Gary, 27, of Danville, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Andres J. Garcia, 22, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Pritam Kusiyait, 29, of Bloomington, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Zachary R. Enghausen, 26, of Foosland, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Brandi L. Bell, 34, of Cullom, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Cole A. Simmons, 23, of Frankfort, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Courtney M. Tripicchio, 28, of Chatsworth, for
driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Anthony S. Hish, 22, of Plainfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Daniel T. Degan, 47, of Tinley Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Nicole Varela, 24, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Owen T. McNulty, 22, of La Grange, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Pantelis A. Pishos, 27, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Brett R. Wilkinson, 27, of Gibson City, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
• Kiyoko M. Beasley, 37, of Paxton, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
• Troy T. Leak, no age listed, of Ambia, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Andres J. Garcia, 22, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Wayne A. Yeary, 23, of Loda, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
• Jordan B. Sykes, 18, of Racine, Wis., for driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Felipe A. Colunga, no age listed, of Sibley, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Brian J. Pulley, no age listed, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
Small claims
• Morris Hospital vs. Danielle M. Studholme of Kempton.
• Midstate Collection Solutions Inc. vs. Steven Crowe of Gibson City.
Orders of protection
• Deseray Spinelli vs. Nathan Steinmeyer.
Divorces
• Cristal Sheehan vs. Scott Sheehan.
