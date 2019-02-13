NSDAR members wear red to meeting as part of Go Red for Women initiative

GIBSON CITY — Members of the Gov. Thomas Ford chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) met for their regular monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 4, at the Villas of Holly Brook assisted-living facility in Gibson City.

Members wore red in honor of the American Heart Association’s signature women’s heart health initiative, Go Red for Women. In addition, the meeting’s hostesses gave each member a red dress pin and brochure about heart health and a Valentine box of candy — heart-shaped and red, of course.

Gathering in the theater area, members held their opening ritual before being invited to the dining room for lunch. Reassembling in the theater, Chaplain Martha McGraw led the welcoming ceremony for two new members — Gail Anliker and Janice Johnson. Membership Chair Joyce Schmale then gave them new member packets.



Regular reports

Regular reports were then given by the officers and committee chairmen:

— American history essay contest chairman Carol George reported via email that Addison Kerchenfaut, a sixth-grader at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School, and Erica Harrell, an eighth-grader at Tri-Point Junior High School, were selected as chapter and district winners in the NSDAR’s annual American history essay contest.

— Junior American citizens (JAC) contest chairman Pam Bork announced there were 16 chapter winners in the four categories of the JAC contest (poster, stamp design, photo essay and poetry). The winners from GCMS schools were Kate McCall, Hadley Doman, Emma Roberts, Hayden Tjarks, Steven Morris, Lily Breeden, Tate Jeckel, Natalie Aberle and Evan Landers Kristensen. Winners from from Tri-Point schools were Frankie Tuttila, Rosmond Prisock, Drake Condon and Katelyn Poe. Winners from Paxton-Buckley-Loda schools were Gavyn Shinker, Lauren Sawyer and Devani McClatchey.



Promotions

Sherri Kenner for Project Patriot, Leann Wilcoxen for the DAR School and Lena Nickrent for Service for Veterans all reminded members to continue saving and bringing coupons, box tops for education, and cancelled stamps for their respective projects. For literacy promotion, Martha McGraw donated 10 books about George Washington to be given to second-grade classrooms at PBL, GCMS and Tri Point schools.



Delegates named

Joyce Schmale and Sherri Kenner were elected as the chapter’s delegates for the Illinois State Conference to be held in Bloomington on April 26-28. Honorary State Regent Pam Bork and Vice Regent Carol Camp are also delegates.



The program

The program on “Insignia” was presented by Schmale, who brought a poster with the “dos and don’ts” of how and when to wear the official NSDAR insignia and additional pins. Schmale also had a dressmaker form dressed in a suit with the appropriate insignia and pins. In addition, she had brought shadowboxes with several campaign pins from past presidents general and past state regents.

