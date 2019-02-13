Paxton-based Dogtown Heating & Air opens branch in Urbana

URBANA — A popular Paxton heating and air conditioning business has added a second location in Urbana.

Dogtown Heating & Air has been in business at 109 S. Railroad Ave. in Paxton for several years.

Dogtown repairs, replaces or serves anything involving heating and air and is a Lennox carrier.

Co-owner and General Manager Brad Houchens lives on a farm in rural St. Joseph with his wife, Ashley, and children Bryson and Brylee. He has a small hobby farm where he raises goats and cattle.

Co-owner and home comfort specialist Jeremy Kopmann resides in Gifford with his longtime girlfriend, Michelle, and her son, Houston. Kopmann enjoys backyard swimming parties and sports cars.

Co-owner and install supervisor Shawn Luttrell resides in Rantoul with his longtime girlfriend, Jenny, and her son, Hayden. Luttrell has a daughter, Halee. His weekends in the summer consist of camping and being outdoors.

The three owners launched a second facility at 1606 Willowview Road in Urbana on Feb. 4.

The new Urbana facility employs three people.

The shop is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but Dogtown takes calls 24 hours a day.

For more information, call 217-841-4728 in Paxton and 217-566-5005 in Urbana.

