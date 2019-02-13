PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Wayne A. Yeary, 23, of Loda, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and driving with a revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 8:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Center Street. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police received a report that the stolen vehicle was headed north on U.S. 45 from Rantoul. The vehicle, a 2015 Ford F350 pickup truck, was stolen from a recycling company in Loda, and its owner was able to track the vehicle’s location using its GPS.

➜ Andres J. Garcia, 22, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for possession of fewer than 10 grams of cannabis during a traffic stop at 8:35 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the intersection of Taft and State streets. The traffic stop was conducted after police saw Garcia fail to use his turn signal as required. A search of his vehicle revealed the presence of 2.9 grams of cannabis. The 2001 Dodge Dakota that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Jordan B. Sykes, 18, of Racine, Wis., was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license after Paxton police located him in a 2019 Hyundai at 12:34 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, in the 200 block of East Patton Street. The car had a flat tire.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a Buckley woman struck a stop sign with her vehicle around 11:05 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the intersection of Ottawa Road and Technology Lane on Paxton’s west side. The accident occurred when Kimberly S. Rutledge, 38, of Buckley, was driving 2012 Chevrolet and turned south onto Technology Lane, striking a stop sign in an island in the intersection. The accident caused damage to her vehicle and the stop sign. Police said the accident was weather-related.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Brett R. Wilkinson, 27, of Urbana, for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Sunday, Feb. 10.

➜ Jason Z. Ortiz, 30, of Midlothian, for speeding on Friday, Feb. 8.

➜ Frank R. Burdette, 20, of 527 N. State St., Gibson City, for driving with a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Olha M. York, 55, of Hoopeston, was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign on Saturday, Feb. 9, following a two-vehicle accident near Cissna Park. The accident occurred when York was driving west on County Road 700 North and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with County Road 1200 East, where her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth A. Seggebruch, 43, of Onarga. All parties involved were transported to a hospital in Hoopeston for treatment.

➜ David M. DeWitt, 39, of Martinton, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, Feb. 8. DeWitt was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for theft.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident west of Onarga on Thursday, Feb. 7. The accident occurred when Jose C. Fernandez, 35, of Chicago, was driving on County Road 200 East, near County Road 1600 North, and lost control of his vehicle, which went into a ditch. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a Watseka woman struck a deer with her vehicle near Woodland on Tuesday, Feb. 5. The accident occurred when Erika N. Sterrenberg, 32, of Watseka, was driving on County Road 1200 North, near County Road 2120 East, and was unable to avoid a deer that had entered the roadway. The accident caused more than $1,500 in damage to her vehicle.

➜ Eric J. Holt, 31, no address listed, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving with a revoked driver’s license, aggravated fleeing and eluding police on Tuesday, Feb. 5. Holt was also ticketed for speeding and disobeying a stop sign. Holt also was found to be wanted on two Iroquois County warrants for possession of methamphetamine and theft.

➜ Zachary D. Walling, 28, of Salem, Ore., was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for criminal trespass to real property on Sunday, Feb. 3.

➜ David R. Fredericks, 31, of Chatsworth, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Livingston County warrant on Saturday, Feb. 2.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Woodland on Saturday, Feb. 2. The accident occurred when Mickey D. Loniello, 42, of Woodland, was driving east on County Road 1400 North, near County Road 2000 East, and his vehicle drifted to the south shoulder of the road due to an unknown westbound vehicle driving very close to the center line. Loniello overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle on the snow- and slush-covered roadway. His vehicle entered a ditch to the north of the road and struck a utility pole.

➜ Phillip C. Franklin, 31, of Sheldon, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and resisting a peace officer on Friday, Feb. 1.

