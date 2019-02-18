Hastings fills vacancy on Rankin Village Board

RANKIN — The Rankin Village Board swore in Jim Hastings as the board’s newest trustee during its monthly meeting on Feb. 5. Hastings replaced Colin Carswell, who resigned in January.



In other business:

➜ Greg Gustafson, village engineer, said he had received a letter from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) confirming that no further action was needed by the village at this time regarding violations the village received late last year.

➜ Village Board President Aaron Warren said that Roy Beard, the person hired as the village’s police officer, was unable to attend a class in February to qualify him for the position. Warren said Beard had fallen on ice and could not complete the “power training” test. Warren said he believed Beard’s next opportunity to complete the class and test is in June. With that in mind, trustees agreed that they needed to find another candidate to become the town’s police officer so that Rankin could have an officer on duty by this summer. Warren said he would contact Beard and inform him of the board’s decision.

➜ Trustee John Duncan said he had spoken with Paxton police officer Stewart Stafford, who agreed to help Rankin set up guidelines for the town’s new ordinance enforcement officer.

➜ Warren asked trustees for their opinion on whether to find another Internet provider for the village. All board members thought it would be a good idea to do so. Warren said he would look further into options.