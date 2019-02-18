Loda village board OKs rezoning of property, building permit

LODA — Village trustees voted unanimously last week to approve the rezoning of residential property to allow for an auto-repair business to operate there.

The village board also voted 6-0 to approve a building permit to allow for the construction of an addition to an existing building on the property for use as an auto-repair shop.

Both the rezoning, from R-1 (residential) to B-2 (business), and the building permit were requested by the property’s owner, Jerry McCreary, a former village trustee, and were the focus of a public hearing held by the village’s zoning board in January.

McCreary had apparently been operating an auto-repair business on the property without the proper zoning until last week.

McCreary’s attorney, Jerry Niemann, told the village board there had been concerns voiced about odors from trucks left running on the property, and Niemann assured the board that any trucks brought to the property would not be left running.

“We are trying to be good neighbors,” Niemann said.

A neighbor of McCreary, Samantha Landis, asked the board to postpone a vote until she could get some information from her appraiser. Landis noted that she never received a notice of last month’s public hearing, which delayed her efforts to find the appraisal information she needed.

However, in rejecting Landis’ request, the board noted that Landis was present anyway at last month’s hearing and thus had an opportunity to provide input to the zoning board, which recommended the rezoning and building permit be granted.



Other business

In other business:

➜ Upon the request of village engineer Tom Overmyer, the board voted unanimously to spend $7,379 to comply with a mandate from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Illinois State Historic Preservation Office regarding the village’s water tower. The village is seeking a grant to help pay for the cost of tearing down the old tower and building a new one, but due to the existing tower’s age, the village must first obtain approval from the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office, which has asked the town to document the old tower through architectural photographs, among other measures. Overmyer provided cost estimates showing it would cost $7,379 — payable in increments — for an architectural specialist, project specialist and photographer to do what is required. Overmyer said the work should be completed by June. Overmyer said there remains a possibility that the town could be reimbursed for those costs through grant money received for the water-tower replacement project, depending on if any is left over after the project is completed.

➜ Overmyer said he would present to the board in March a report on cost estimates for proposed street repairs to be completed this year using motor-fuel tax (MFT) revenue. The village has about $40,000 in MFT revenue available for the work, in addition to $2,500 from Champaign Recyclers, which agreed last year to provide that amount to help with upkeep of South Franklin Street where the company’s facility is located.

➜ Arseneau said the village’s snow plow had been fixed for a cost of less than $2,000. Trustee Cathy Tittle then asked that the snow plow be used only when necessary in the future, noting that plowing when too little snow is on the streets has drawn complaints from residents. “I’m glad to see we have a person plowing, but we are getting a lot of gravel and torn-up yards,” Tittle said. “Sparks are flying everywhere, and there are numerous complaints about the job being done. So if you are going to plow, then plow, but have enough snow to plow. We’ve put gravel down; but now we’ve got gravel in the yards instead of the road.”

➜ The board agreed to advertise for bids for mowing services for this summer. Arseneau said anyone wanting to submit a bid for a mowing contract should contact her, and she can show them what property they would be mowing and accept applications from them.

➜ The village’s annual cleanup day was set for 7:30 a.m. to noon April 27.

➜ Brett Sinn, owner of Murdock’s Place, 107 S. Oak St., asked for the board’s consensus on allowing a third Class A liquor license to be in effect in the village — up from two currently. Sinn said the additional Class A liquor license would be used to offer video gambling at a property he hopes to buy in Loda. Sinn said he would make his decision on whether to proceed with his plans based on whether Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill to increase the state’s minimum wage.

