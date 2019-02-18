Marc Miller hired as Paxton Park District's attorney

PAXTON — An attorney who already represents a number of municipalities in the area was hired as the Paxton Park District’s attorney last Wednesday.

Marc Miller of the Champaign-based Miller & Hendren law firm was hired as a replacement for Ross Sorensen, who had served as the park district’s attorney since 2013 before resigning in December.

Sorensen was among a number of attorneys from the Paxton-based Martensen, Niemann, & Sorensen law firm to provide legal representation to the park district over the past several decades.

“I’d like to thank Ross, (attorneys) Bob (Martensen), Jerry (Niemann) and everyone else at Martensen, Niemann, & Sorensen for their representation throughout the years,” said Neal McKenry, the park district’s recreation director. “They’ve been a great asset to the park district for its entire existence.”

Also during its monthly meeting last week, the park district’s board of commissioners set its meeting dates for the second Tuesday of each month. The meeting time was changed from 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to “allow our new attorney more time to attend our meeting before he has to leave and attend” the monthly Paxton City Council meeting that same night, McKenry said.

Miller represents a number of area municipalities, including Paxton, Gibson City and Ludlow.



Other business

Also during last week’s park board meeting:

➜ The board approved the use of the Civic Center at 601 S. Fall St. for the American Legion Post No. 150’s monthly meetings. The Legion’s meetings will beheld there starting on the first Monday in May. The Legion had been meeting at the Legion building on East Pells Street, which is being sold. “We were happy to help them and hope they’ll be able to make a smooth transition from their old building to here,” McKenry said.

➜ The board approved spending $1,253 on the purchase of 22 24-by-48-inch acoustic panels from ATS Acoustics of Piper City. The panels will be hung inside the Civic Center’s main room and “help out in reducing noise reverberation and make it easier for most people to hear better,” McKenry said.

➜ The board approved spending $1,649 on the purchase of 75 folding chairs from Sam’s Club.

➜ The board made plans to approve the renewal of an intergovernmental agreement between the park district and Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district in March. The agreement allows the park district to use school district facilities for its various programs. Based on “initial discussions” he has had with school district officials, McKenry said he does “not expect to see any changes” to the existing agreement, which is set to expire in April.

➜ The board postponed taking a vote on the proposed purchase of LED light fixtures. The board suggested first looking into possible grants for replacing the existing light fixtures.