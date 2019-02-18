PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Johanna L. Bruens, 24, of Potomac, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper lighting on a vehicle during a traffic stop at 8:43 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at the intersection of Market and Pells streets downtown. The traffic stop was conducted after police saw Bruens driving a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that had a headlight not working. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ James D. Hawk Jr., 51, of Paxton, was arrested for battery after police were called to a report of a fight involving Hawk at 611 E. Center St. at 4:57 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14.

➜ Angela S. Purtell, 46, and David F. Sikes, 55, both of Paxton, were each arrested around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, after police searched Sikes’ apartment at 218 N. Market St. downtown and found Purtell there in violation of a court order involving the two. Police had earlier received information that Purtell was staying with Sikes in his apartment. Before police searched the apartment, Sikes denied that Purtell was there. After a Ford County probation officer arrived, the residence was searched and Purtell was located inside. Purtell was arrested for violation of bail bond and on a Ford County warrant. Sikes was arrested for violation of bail bond and concealing or aiding a fugitive and was also ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

➜ Cherie Rude-Defrancisco, 58, of Paxton, was ticketed for improper backing after she backed her 2003 GMC van into a parked, unoccupied 2007 Pontiac G5 owned by Yahaira Cuevas of Paxton around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, in the 200 block of North Market Street downtown. No injuries were reported.

➜ Cody A. Durbin, 32, of Gibson City, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court during a traffic stop at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the intersection of Green Street and Railroad Avenue on the city’s south edge.