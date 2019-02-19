Higher wages for drivers, enhanced GPS lead PBL to switch bus companies

PAXTON — There were two primary factors that led the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board to hire a different company, First Student, to provide transportation services for the school district starting next school year.

First was the $16 hourly starting wage paid to First Student’s bus drivers — an amount that PBL Superintendent Cliff McClure said was “significantly” higher than the starting wage offered by PBL’s current transportation provider, Illinois Central School Bus.

The second was that First Student’s busses are equipped with what McClure called “enhanced” GPS systems that allow students’ parents to see via their mobile devices when busses are approaching dropoff and pickup locations. Illinois Central’s busses have GPS systems but not the enhanced capabilities, McClure said.

Upon McClure’s recommendation, the board voted unanimously to enter into a three-year contract with First Student last Wednesday and to part ways with Illinois Central after this school year ends.

While both companies’ bids were “very close,” McClure said — as they were separated by just a few thousand dollars — First Student’s wages and GPS capabilities proved to be the deciding factors.

“In over a $2 million contract, depending on how you compare it, a very small percentage broke these two apart,” McClure told the six board members present. “I would tell you that we’ve been served well by Illinois Central School Bus; I’m not disappointed by any of their service. Just some things, I think, stood out as I evaluated these (bids).”

McClure noted that the Illinois School Code — the state law under which public school districts operate — indicates the awarding of transportation contracts does not need to be based solely on financial considerations.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be the lowest bid,” McClure said. “Our attorney has said that we can consider other things, one of them being safety and one of them being rider convenience, rider comfort. So I would just say those are what I looked into.”

While they were not requirements listed in the bid specifications, both the $16 hourly starting wage and enhanced GPS offered by First Student factored into student safety, as well as student convenience and comfort, McClure noted.

With lower starting wages, Illinois Central has sometimes had difficulty in “filling its busses with drivers,” McClure noted, which has sometimes required the supervisor dispatcher to fill in as a driver. In turn, that has led to issues with PBL officials being able to promptly get in touch with the supervisor dispatcher whenever that happens.

“Nothing happened (as a result), but it’s just that I don’t think that’s the best-case scenario,” McClure said. “It could be a safety issue, potentially.”

McClure said he expects First Student’s higher starting wage will limit such problems. McClure said First Student would serve PBL out of its Rantoul garage. Officials at Rantoul schools, which are already served by First Student, have indicated the company has “been responsive and has not had any issues getting drivers,” McClure added.

An additional safety consideration was that First Student’s enhanced GPS systems will allow parents of students to track their children’s busses.

“So like last week on a cold day, they can get a warning when the bus is five minutes out — or, ya know, either picking (their kids) up or dropping them off,” McClure said. “So that’s an added safety feature.”

At the start of the meeting, Illinois Central representative Molly Steiger said she understood McClure would be recommending that the board award the contract to First Student, and she urged the board to wait to make a decision “until my bosses can get ahold of Mr. McClure and talk to him.”

After hearing from McClure, however, the board voted 6-0, with board member Steve Pacey absent, to approve the contract with First Student.



Other business

Also during the meeting:

➜ The board affirmed the resignations of Jeff Graham as eighth-grade boys’ basketball coach, effective immediately; Chelsea Neely as a district social worker, effective at the end of this school year; and Alyssa Young as high school math teacher, effective at the end of this school year.

➜ The board approved a Family and Medical Leave Act request from first-grade teacher Kara Kinzinger for the upcoming birth of her child.

➜ The board approved Lindsay Frichtl serving as a volunteer coach for the high school’s track-and-field team.

➜ The board approved the hiring of Ali Ifft as a first-grade teacher for the 2019-20 school year, Taylor Bauer as a fourth-grade teacher for the 2019-20 school year and Mandy Lyons as a paraprofessional at Clara Peterson Elementary School.

➜ Following a two-minute public hearing, the board voted 6-0 to approve an amended budget for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2019. The budget was amended to reflect increased expenditures resulting from anticipated increased revenue from Title I, Title II and Title IV funds, McClure said. Also, it was changed to reflect a $50,000 transfer from the educational fund to the transportation fund, with McClure noting that the district has received only one transportation-related payment from the state this fiscal year besides one owed from last fiscal year. There were also “some other small changes” in the tort fund, McClure said. The amended budget shows projected deficits of $132,998 in the operations and maintenance fund, $72,715 in the educational fund and $22,058 in the tort fund. It remains possible that the budget will be amended yet again before the fiscal year ends, McClure said.

➜ The board decided to wait another month to approve a final version of the school calendar for the 2019-20 school year. Tentatively, the calendar shows classes starting on Friday, Sept. 6, and ending sometime in June. There would be a three-day Thanksgiving break, and winter break would be Dec. 23 through Jan. 3. Spring break would be April 10-13. McClure said he wanted the board to wait to approve the calendar because he wants to first see whether the state Legislature approves the use of “digital days” in place of “snow days.”

➜ The board voted 6-0 to accept the lowest of two bids received for the installation of a security system at the building addition being built on Clara Peterson Elementary School’s east side. The successful bidder was D1 Networks of Champaign, whose bid of $115,000 was $83,500 lower than the one submitted by FE Moran Security Solutions of Champaign. Brian Mrozek, project manager for Chicago-based Gilbane Inc., the district’s construction-management firm, said D1 Networks is the “sister company of the electrical company we have on site.”

➜ Mrozek gave the board an update on the progress of the construction of the addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School. As of last week, ongoing work included: roofing, metal-stud framing, electrical work, duct work, mechanical piping and plumbing. “We are making good progress,” Mrozek said. The new addition is expected to be completed this August, and starting this fall it will house PBL Eastlawn School’s third- through fifth-graders.

➜ The board discussed but took no action on the renewal of an intergovernmental agreement between the school district and Paxton Park District regarding the use of school district facilities for park district programs. About the only change to the contract, which will be up for approval in March, is that it will likely call for the park district’s programs to be held exclusively at the new school addition. McClure said there would be no change to the annual fee charged to the park district.

➜ The board was presented with a list of maintenance projects planned for this summer. The projects include a project related to the maintenance department salt bin’s roof and walls ($5,840), the tuckpointing and resealing of the baseball dugout at Clara Peterson ($3,050), the tuckpointing of the back side of Clara Peterson ($2,750), trenching and installing power to the baseball dugouts at Clara Peterson ($2,000), replacing six poles in the parking lot at the junior high school ($2,400 each) and fixing a junior high drivit crack ($1,000). There are also six additional projects listed with no cost estimates attached: the purchase of a new truck for the maintenance department; fixing the teachers’ lounge door at the high school; sealing and painting the gym floor at the junior high/high school; asphalt repairs at the junior high/high school; crack sealing and restriping in the parking lot at the junior high/high school; and asbestos/tile removal at the high school.

➜ The board voted 6-0 to approve an automated clearinghouse (ACH) services agreement with The Frederick Community Bank in Paxton. McClure said the agreement is simply an “updated” version of a previously signed document.

➜ Tara Tighe, the district’s director of curriculum, assessment and instruction, discussed an “acceleration teacher and parent guidebook” that was created by the district to show the state-mandated policies the district has put in place regarding grade-level acceleration. Tighe said some additional administrative training will be provided, and an informational event will be held to allow parents to get additional information. The guidebook will be available for viewing on PBL’s website, www.pblunit10.com.

➜ McClure said “some very productive meetings” were held with the Paxton Police Department earlier in the week in regards to the protocol that would go into effect if students were evacuated from schools due to an emergency. Attending were the district’s administrative team and its secretaries. Also there were representatives of the Ford County Sheriff’s Office. “I think we had some good conversations about who’s going to do what, how it’s going to happen,” McClure said.

➜ Jesse McFarling, director of the Ford County Special Education Cooperative, said interviews have been completed for a school psychologist position. McFarling said there were “multiple applicants” and there was one “solid interview.” A candidate was expected to be hired by the co-op last week. The co-op serves the PBL and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school districts.

➜ McFarling said the co-op has been “exploring additional Medicaid billing opportunities within the co-op to see if additional funding opportunities exist.” McFarling said any additional funding opportunities likely will not “create a lot of additional revenue” — but perhaps about $5,000 for each of the two school districts served by the co-op.

➜ McFarling said “annual review season is right around the corner.” He said case managers have their assigned days, and meetings are scheduled. He added that all trainings have been completed.

➜ McFarling said the co-op has completed its audit as required by the Grant Accessibility and Transparency Act (GATA).

➜ McFarling said he was working to compile an updated list of “lower-functioning” students who will be taking the alternative state assessment. No new special-education staff will be administering the alternative assessment this school year, which means no additional teacher training will be required.

➜ McFarling said that PBL met its “special-education excess costs” requirements for the 2018 fiscal year.

➜ McFarling said the co-op is exploring the option of rejoining the Student Transition Employment Program (STEP). The program allows students who may not have opportunities for employment to obtain additional job training and receive a stipend for doing so. The goal is for 10 students from PBL and 10 from GCMS to eventually be involved in the program.