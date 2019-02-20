Baby-care items being collected for Handles of Hope

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Rotary Club is accepting donations of baby care items to be donated to Handles of Hope.

Items such as diaper bags, blankets, baby wash/shampoo/lotion, wash rags, towels, rash creme, bibs, pacifiers, bottles and diapers can be brought to the Villas of Holly Brook, 1400 N. Melvin St., Gibson City, anytime before Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Donations can also be arranged to be picked up by Rotary Club members by contacting Susie Tongate at 217-784-5672 or leaving a message on the club’s Facebook page.