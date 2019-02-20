Elliott man accused of sexually assaulting two girls

Michael G. Kean, 38, has been charged in Ford County Circuit Court with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony.

PAXTON — An Elliott man has been charged with five felonies for allegedly sexually assaulting two children.

Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian recently charged Michael G. Kean, 38, with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony.

Kean, who listed an address at 118 Railroad Ave. in Elliott, was arrested on a warrant and was later released from the Ford County jail after posting 10 percent of his $100,000 bond.

Kean is due in Judge Matt Fitton’s courtroom for arraignment at 9 a.m. March 15.

According to charging documents filed in Ford County Circuit Court, Kean allegedly sexually assaulted a girl under age 13 between October and December 2017. Kean also allegedly sexually assaulted a different juvenile female between June and September 2015.

The alleged crimes were investigated by the Gibson City Police Department and Ford County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon conviction, the Class X felony carries a mandatory prison term ranging from six to 30 years, while the Class 2 felonies are punishable by a sentence ranging from probation to up to seven years in prison, according to truth-in-sentencing guidelines.