Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Michael G. Kean, 38, of Elliott, for four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of predatory criminal sexual assault (victim under age 13).
Misdemeanors
• Shanna R. Allhands, 31, of Paxton, for domestic battery.
Civil law violations
• Andres J. Garcia, 22, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Cardell L. Farries, 45, of Champaign, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Helene R. Ellis, 20, of Paxton, for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Brett R. Wilkinson, 27, of Gibson City, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
• Kiyoko M. Beasley, 37, of Paxton, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
• Troy T. Leak, 43, of Ambia, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Andres J. Garcia, 22, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Wayne A. Yeary, 23, of Loda, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.
• Jordan B. Sykes, 18, of Racine, Wis., for driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Felipe A. Colunga, 27, of Sibley, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Brian J. Pulley, 61, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Taylor L. Wells, 24, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Dean R. Lingley, 60, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Christopher A. Ward, no age listed, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Irene Colunga, 47, of Paxton, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Buckingham, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Katrina A. Speegle, 39, of Gibson City, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Robert A. Gallier, no age listed, of Mahomet, for expired registration.
• Cathy Tshiyamba-Wakatshi, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Johanna L. Bruens, 24, of Potomac, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, improper lighting and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Terry A. Overman, 63, of Gibson City, for failure to stop for a railroad crossing signal.
• Jason Z. Ortiz, no age listed, of Midlothian, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Cherie Rude-Defrancisco, no age listed, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.
Small claims
• Jackie Fields vs. Gary Wilhelmi.
Chancery/foreclosures
• The Bank of New York Mellon vs. Juanita R. Ochoa of Piper City, Jose L. Ochoa of Piper City and unknown non-record claimants.
• American Financial Resources Inc. vs. Heather Jurlow of Kempton and Matthew James Jurlow of Kempton and unknown non-record claimants.
Divorces
• Cristal Sheehan vs. Scott Sheehan.
