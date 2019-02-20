Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Michael G. Kean, 38, of Elliott, for four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of predatory criminal sexual assault (victim under age 13).

Misdemeanors

• Shanna R. Allhands, 31, of Paxton, for domestic battery.



Civil law violations

• Andres J. Garcia, 22, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Cardell L. Farries, 45, of Champaign, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Helene R. Ellis, 20, of Paxton, for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Brett R. Wilkinson, 27, of Gibson City, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Kiyoko M. Beasley, 37, of Paxton, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

• Troy T. Leak, 43, of Ambia, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Andres J. Garcia, 22, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Wayne A. Yeary, 23, of Loda, for driving on a revoked driver’s license.

• Jordan B. Sykes, 18, of Racine, Wis., for driving with no valid driver’s license.

• Felipe A. Colunga, 27, of Sibley, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Brian J. Pulley, 61, of Gibson City, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Taylor L. Wells, 24, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Dean R. Lingley, 60, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Christopher A. Ward, no age listed, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Irene Colunga, 47, of Paxton, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old male from Buckingham, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Katrina A. Speegle, 39, of Gibson City, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Robert A. Gallier, no age listed, of Mahomet, for expired registration.

• Cathy Tshiyamba-Wakatshi, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Johanna L. Bruens, 24, of Potomac, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, improper lighting and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Terry A. Overman, 63, of Gibson City, for failure to stop for a railroad crossing signal.

• Jason Z. Ortiz, no age listed, of Midlothian, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Cherie Rude-Defrancisco, no age listed, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.



Small claims

• Jackie Fields vs. Gary Wilhelmi.

Chancery/foreclosures

• The Bank of New York Mellon vs. Juanita R. Ochoa of Piper City, Jose L. Ochoa of Piper City and unknown non-record claimants.

• American Financial Resources Inc. vs. Heather Jurlow of Kempton and Matthew James Jurlow of Kempton and unknown non-record claimants.



Divorces

• Cristal Sheehan vs. Scott Sheehan.