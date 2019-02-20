Ladies Aid society holds February meeting in Buckley

BUCKLEY — Members of the Ladies Aid society of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley met Feb. 7 in the church’s basement, with the following occurring:

➜ President Ruth Biggs led the common table prayer before members enjoyed a lunch served by Nikki and Corey Grohler of St. John’s Lutheran School’s PTL.

➜ In the absence of Norma Niemann, Brenda Schumacher presented the devotion.

➜ Biggs introduced Larry Burton of Thrivent Financial, who spoke about how Thrivent Financial has been doing “action teams” for quite some time to raise funds for organizations. Ladies Aid has used Thrivent Financial’s action teams to help defray its expenses in times of serving others.

➜ Roll call showed 11 members present.

➜ The minutes from the January meeting were read and approved.

➜ Ruth Cluver gave the treasurer’s report, which was then filed for audit.

➜ Arliss Dettmering said the mission servant’s committee would mail Valentine’s Day cards to shut-ins and church members’ family members who are serving in the military.

➜ Ruth Cluver said Lutherans for World Relief (LWR) quilting continues every Wednesday morning. There are usually around 10 members who show up to do the quilting, but more are always welcome. The need continues for blocks to be sewn together.

➜ It was reported that members were unable to conduct bingo games at the Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth in January because of the weather. Members were to resume the bingo games in February if the weather permits.

➜ The work committee reported that despite recent bad weather, the chili/oyster luncheon was a success. Cluver said the profit was similar to that of past years. Brenda Schumacher said 14 workers and 92 guests were served at the luncheon. There was nothing left except some bread and milk, which was donated to a school lunch program.

➜ Members made plans to put together baskets on Feb. 16 for the St. John’s Lutheran School PTL’s silent auction on Feb. 17. Donna Steiner, Ruth Jones and Brenda Schumacher were to lead the effort.

➜ Members were reminded that they should call St. John’s Lutheran School’s office to sign up to donate desserts for the chicken supper.

➜ Members learned that the Camp Cilca Mission Event is accepting monetary donations as well as Christian materials. The cost is $35 for members to attend both days of the event, scheduled for March 29-30. There is also the option to go on just March 30 — for a cost of $10 — to help deliver the packages to Butler University. The deadline to sign up for the project was Feb. 21.

➜ Members were reminded that the quilt being made for Prairieview Lutheran Home’s fall festival will be completed by Donna Schumacher, not Norma Niemann.

➜ Members were informed that a women’s retreat will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 23 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, featuring a musical presentation titled “Divine Destinations” by Wendysue Fluegge. A flyer at St. John’s Lutheran Church has more details. The deadline to sign up is March 9.

➜ Some 300 people are expected to attend the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) Central Illinois District’s convention on April 26-27, the group learned. St. John’s Ladies Aid will be responsible for the morning hospitality. The convention is on the same weekend as the Ladies Aid’s garage sale, so the group may have a need for additional workers to assist with the garage sale.

➜ Members learned that some of the LWML zone projects include donating non-perishable food for the children at Danville schools. The food is sent home with students on Fridays, to help feed families over the weekends. An additional project involves making two full-size quilts for veterans. That project is being done by Norma Niemann using a patriotic theme. Each Ladies Aid society is also asked to donate 10 packages of cotton socks for veterans. Each package should contain three pairs of socks. There will also be a purse exchange for mites at the upcoming LWML convention. Members are asked to bring a purse they no longer use. Also, gifts from the Heart is collecting crutches, walkers, toothbrushes, toothpaste and laundry detergent. The organization is also asking for rolls of quarters to be used for laundry. There will be more information coming from Ruth Jones at the March meeting. Rena Wagner and Ruth Jones will work together to apply for a Thrivent action team card to help defray expenses for the convention and the quilt supplies.

➜ Members learned there was a sign-up sheet for cookie donations for Lenten suppers.

➜ March visiting committee is comprised of Ruth Jones and Marcia Lane, members learned. The March serving committee is Ruth Biggs and Ruth Jones. The March flower committee is Donna Steiner and Rena Wagner.