Local Marines discuss experiences at boot camp

Of the four 2018 graduates of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School who recently graduated from boot camp to become U.S. Marines, three of them answered some questions posed by Ford County Record Editor Will Brumleve recently. The other — Pvt. 1st Class Tanner Longest — was unable to be reached. Their responses follow:



JORDAN BLACKBURN



HOMETOWN: My hometown is Paxton. I grew up there with three other Marines of my age. My best friends are Pvt. Amore, Pvt. Sellek and Pvt. 1st Class Longest.

HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION YEAR: 2018.

PARENTS: My lovely parents are Mark and Colleen Blackburn, the most caring and supportive parents of all time.

INTERESTS/HOBBIES: My hobbies are working out, skateboarding, listening to music and hanging with my friends and family.



(1) What was your most memorable experience of boot camp?

The most memorable experience of boot camp would have to be the receiving of the eagle glove and anchor that signifies you made it and have achieved the goal of earning the title of Marine. Another would have to be the bad times that I and my fellow Marines went through together and when they were feeling down I’d get them back up with my jokes and motivated attitude. I also loved seeing my buddies Pvt. Amore, Pvt. Sellek and Pvt. 1st Class Longest during church services on Sundays.

(2) What did you think of the boot camp experience and what did you get out of it?

I thought recruit training was pretty fun. Even though we were broken down, we were brought back up even stronger. The most is the respect and honor I have for this country and to all who have served. I’m glad and honored to be doing the same.

(3) Why did you decide to enlist?

I wanted to give back to my family and my country and also to better myself.

(4) What job will you pursue in the Marines?

My MOS (military occupational specialty) at the moment is 0300, which is infantryman. I’ll be learning how to effectively take out the enemy. After that, I’ll be wanting to go for recon.

(5) What do you hope or plan to do after your contract with the Marines expires?

I hope to re-enlist once my four years are over. I think retiring from the Marine Corps would be a great opportunity. If not, then I’d like to go to college for a science degree of some sort.



WYATT SELLEK



HOMETOWN: Paxton.

HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION YEAR: 2018.

PARENTS: Elizabeth Sellek.

INTERESTS/HOBBIES: Cars, paintball, hunting, weight-lifting.



(1) What was your most memorable experience of boot camp?

I would say the rifle range or “The Crucible.”

(2) What did you think of the boot camp experience and what did you get out of it?

How to conduct myself in a more professional way and how to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations.

(3) Why did you decide to enlist?

I was not sure what else to do and I did not have money to go to college.

(4) What job will you pursue in the Marines?

LAV (light armored vehicle) operator.

(5) What do you hope or plan to do after your contract with the Marines expires?

I would like to drive race cars, but if that does not work out, then I will go to school for physical training, physical therapy, nutrition and business, then eventually open my own supplement store and gym.



DOMINIC AMORE



HOMETOWN: Paxton.

HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION YEAR: 2018.

PARENTS: Marc and Jenna Amore.

INTERESTS/HOBBIES: Video games, music and art.



(1) What was your most memorable experience of boot camp?

The most memorable experience was climbing “The Reaper” and earning my EGA (eagle, globe and anchor).

(2) What did you think of the boot camp experience and what did you get out of it?

Boot camp overall was a very different experience. I was forced out of my comfort zone several times, but it all paid off because it taught me confidence, teamwork and discipline.

(3) Why did you decide to enlist?

Tradition. Ever since I was little I wanted to be the fourth-generation Marine in my family.

(4) What job will you pursue in the Marines?

6400, which is an aviation electronics technician.

(5) What do you hope or plan to do after your contract with the Marines expires?

Go to college. I’m going to utilize the post-9/11 GI Bill and get my degree in either graphic design or photojournalism.

