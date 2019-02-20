Milford man gets 44 years for murder of restaurant owner

WATSEKA — A 22-year-old Milford man has been sentenced to 44 years in prison — of which he will be required to serve at least 22 years — for murdering Milford restaurant owner Jesus “Jesse” Cintora in November 2016.

Iroquois County Circuit Court records show that Judge James Kinzer sentenced Randy E. White during a pretrial hearing Tuesday after White pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed violence as part of a plea agreement.

In return for his plea, charges of first-degree murder and burglary were dismissed.

White received sentences of 20 years and 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, to be served consecutively. A warrant issued by the court to commit him to imprisonment was stayed until a hearing set for 1:30 p.m. March 5, at which time the victim’s family is expected to make statements to the court.

Mr. Cintora, 35, of Milford, died after sustaining a gunshot wound when responding to an early-morning burglary in progress at his business, the Milford Family Restaurant, 197 E. Jones St., on Nov. 13, 2016.

When officers arrived, they discovered the building had been entered. They also found Mr. Cintora’s vehicle on the north side of the restaurant.

When police looked inside the building, they did not find anybody. But when they did a perimeter search of the area, they discovered a man on the ground about one block north of the Milford Family Restaurant. It turned out to be Mr. Cintora.

Police said that during a search of the home where White was staying, they found items from the burglary and scene of the murder.