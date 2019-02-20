PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Johanna L. Bruens, 24, of Potomac, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper lighting on a vehicle during a traffic stop at 8:43 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at the intersection of Market and Pells streets downtown. The traffic stop was conducted after police saw Bruens driving a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that had a headlight not working. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ James D. Hawk Jr., 51, of Paxton, was arrested for battery after police were called to a report of a fight involving Hawk at 611 E. Center St. at 4:57 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14.

➜ Angela S. Purtell, 46, and David F. Sikes, 55, both of Paxton, were each arrested around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, after police searched Sikes’ apartment at 218 N. Market St. downtown and found Purtell there in violation of a court order involving the two. Police had earlier received information that Purtell was staying with Sikes in his apartment. Before police searched the apartment, Sikes denied that Purtell was there. After a Ford County probation officer arrived, the residence was searched and Purtell was located inside. Purtell was arrested for violation of bail bond and on a Ford County warrant. Sikes was arrested for violation of bail bond and concealing or aiding a fugitive and was also ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

➜ Cherie Rude-Defrancisco, 58, of Paxton, was ticketed for improper backing after she backed her 2003 GMC van into a parked, unoccupied 2007 Pontiac G5 owned by Yahaira Cuevas of Paxton around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, in the 200 block of North Market Street downtown. No injuries were reported.

➜ Cody A. Durbin, 32, of Gibson City, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court during a traffic stop at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the intersection of Green Street and Railroad Avenue on the city’s south edge.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Sylvia Veliz, 44, of Pell Lake, Wis., for disobeying a stop sign on Saturday, Feb. 16.

➜ Jennifer L. Jordan, 49, of 116 N. Pine St., Gibson City, for driving with a suspended driver's license on Friday, Feb. 15.

➜ Terry A. Overman, 63, of 1209 Railside Drive, Gibson City, for disobeying a railroad crossing signal on Monday, Feb. 11.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Demarlo R. Crawford, 20, of Sheldon, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Kankakee County warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle on Saturday, Feb. 16.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Watseka on Tuesday, Feb. 12. The accident occurred when a tractor-trailer driven by Etienne J. Frantzy, 30, of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., was traveling south on County Road 2800 East, near County Road 1750 North, and he lost control on the snow- and ice-covered roadway. Frantzy’s tractor-trailer jackknifed in the roadway before coming to a stop.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Donovan on Tuesday, Feb. 12. The accident occurred when a tractor-trailer driven by Courtney M. Goins, 30, of Batesville, Miss., was traveling north on County Road 2700 East and he began to apply the brakes as the vehicle approached the intersection with County Road 2600 North. The trailer-trailer then drifted into a ditch to the west of the roadway, causing the tractor-trailer to overturn.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Woodland on Sunday, Feb. 10. The accident occurred when Nancy L. Flamm, 47, of Arnold, Mo., was driving west on County Road 1400 North, near County Road 2150 East, and lost control of her vehicle on the snow- and ice-covered roadway. Her vehicle entered a ditch to the south of the road and struck an embankment.

➜ John P. Clevenger, 42, of Sheldon, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and Sheldon police for driving with a revoked driver’s license and on a Kankakee County warrant on Sunday, Feb. 10.

➜ Matthew E. Conley, 37, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for residential burglary and theft on Sunday, Feb. 10.

➜ Lacy A. Freehill, 34, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for residential burglary and theft on Sunday, Feb. 10.