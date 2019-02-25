Gibson City man charged for alleged threats to GCMS student

Adit P. Bhiday, 43, was arrested early Monday at his home in Gibson City on a Class 4 felony charge of disorderly conduct/making a threat against a person/school.

GIBSON CITY — A Gibson City man was charged Friday with three felony counts of disorderly conduct for threatening to “blow up” a female family member at her school.

Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian filed the charges, all Class 4 felonies, against Adit P. Bhiday, 43, of the 800 block of North Bell Street.

A preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. Friday in Judge Matt Fitton’s courtroom.

On the night of Feb. 10, Bhiday allegedly told the female family member, “I will blow you up at your school,” according to an arrest report from Gibson City Police Sgt. Kaleb Kraft. Three days earlier, the girl said, Bhiday told her she was on his “hit list.”

Bhiday was released from the Ford County Jail after posting 10 percent of his $6,000 bond. Conditions of his bond include staying at least 300 feet away from the girl’s school — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School — along with the two other GCMS school buildings and the female family member’s house.

If convicted, Bhiday faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to three years in prison.