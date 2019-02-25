A look at who's on the April 2 ballot in Ford, Iroquois counties

The county clerks of Ford and Iroquois counties have released official lists of candidates who will appear on the April 2 consolidated election ballot:



FORD COUNTY

Gibson City Council — Greg Houtzel for one available four-year term representing Ward 1; Nelda J. Jordan and Aaron Franks for one available four-year term representing Ward 2; Scott T. Davis for one available four-year term representing Ward 3; Aaron R. Kafer for one available two-year term representing Ward 3; and Laura A. Miller and Denis Fisher for one available four-year term representing Ward 4.

Paxton City Council — Write-in candidate Deane L. Geiken for one available four-year term representing Ward 1; Eric Evans for one available two-year term representing Ward 1; Justin Withers for one available two-year term representing Ward 2; Rob Pacey for one available four-year term representing Ward 3; and Mike Wilson for one available four-year term representing Ward 4. No one filed as a candidate for an available four-year term in Ward 2.

Cabery Village Board — No one filed as a candidate for any of three available four-year trustee terms.

Elliott Village Board — No one filed as a candidate for any of three available four-year trustee terms.

Kempton Village Board — Donath C. English Jr., Harold G. Pinnow and Christopher Small for three available four-year terms.

Melvin Village Board — Dennis Manson and Glen Netherton for two available four-year terms.

Piper City Village Board President — Jeffrey C. Orr for a two-year term.

Piper City Village Clerk — Rhonda McCoy for a two-year term.

Piper City Village Board — Robert E. Cotter, Gordon L. Fuoss and Julie Bertrand for three available four-year terms.

Roberts Village Board — Sara Waterson, John Viner and Sharon King for three available four-year terms.

Sibley Village Clerk — Laura Peeler for a two-year term.

Sibley Village Board — Tim Fillenwarth, Corey Volker and Joseph Jones for three available four-year terms.

Paxton Park District Board of Commissioners — Denver C. Piatt for one of three available four-year terms.

Melvin Public Library Board — Donna Courtright and Lynn Duke for two available four-year terms.

Moyer District Library Board — James Hazen of Gibson City and Susan B. Walker of Gibson City for two of three available four-year terms.

Hoopeston Public Library Board — Rita A. Carter, Sherry Miller and Lori Eells for three available four-year terms.

Piper City Public Library Board — Robert G. Bradbury and Patricia Gallahue for two available four-year terms.

Iroquois West School Board — Clinton J. Perzee, Rodger Bennett, Amy Jo Schunke, Robert Kramer and Adam Vice for four available four-year terms.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley School Board — Steven L. Swearingen of Melvin, Emily Tucker-Davis of rural Gibson City and Miranda Leonard of Gibson City for three available four-year terms.

Tri-Point School Board — Theodore W. Conkling of Kempton, Kristine Haag and Sharon L. Mogged of Piper City for three available four-year terms and no candidate for one available two-year term.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda School Board — Steve Pacey of Paxton, Dana Bergandine of Paxton and write-in candidate Jason Dirks for three available four-year terms.

Parkland College Board of Trustees — Bianca Green, Douglas Jones and Jonathan Westfield for three available six-year terms and James L. Ayers for one available four-year term.

Danville Area Community College Board — Greg Wolfe and Charlotte Cherry for two available six-year terms and Ronald E. Serfoss for one available two-year term.

Kankakee Community College Board — Richard J. Frey and Catherine R. Boicken for two available six-year terms.

Heartland Community College Board — Janet M. Hood, Jeffrey A. Flessner and Thomas J. Whitt for three available six-year terms and Lupe Diaz and Patrick Hardesty for two available two-year terms.

Champaign/Ford Regional Board of School Trustees — Jerry Niemann of Ford County and C. Pius Weibel of Champaign County for two available four-year terms.

DeWitt/Livingston/Logan/McLean Regional Board of School Trustees — Craig Bertsche of McLean County and Jean Anderson of Logan County for two available six-year terms and Rose M. Smith of Livingston County for one available four-year term.

Iroquois/Kankakee Regional Board of School Trustees — Bill Gamble of Kankakee County, Andrea K. Eldert of Iroquois County and Ed Brown of Kankakee County for three available four-year terms.

Vermilion County Regional Board of School Trustees — Kay E. Smoot, Susan Bird and Jerry Harper Jr. for three available four-year terms.

Land Commission (Township 24N Range 8E) — Greg Pool of Melvin and David Donovan of rural Melvin for two available four-year terms.

Ford-Livingston Land Commission — Darren Ropp and Kent Bielfeldt of Strawn for two available four-year terms.

Loda Fire Protection District Board — Noel Jay Ross for one available four-year term.

Paxton Fire Protection District Board — No candidate for one available four-year term.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

Gilman City Clerk — Susan J. Morris for an available two-year term.

Gilman City Council — William D. Kraft for one available four-year term representing Ward 1, Fred B. Voigt for one available four-year term representing Ward 2, and Randy Eimen for one available four-year term representing Ward 3.

Watseka City Council — Mark Garfield for one available four-year term representing Ward 1, Donald L. Miller and Stephen Newman for one available four-year term representing Ward 2, Benny Marcier and David Watson for one available four-year term representing Ward 3, David Mayotte for one available two-year term representing Ward 3, and J. Darrin Rushbrook for one available four-year term representing Ward 4.

Ashkum Village Board — Edward F. Tholen, April A. Lyons and Jeremy J. Beherns for three available four-year terms and Angela Gray for one available two-year term.

Beaverville Village Clerk — No candidate for an available two-year term.

Beaverville Village Board — Joyce Arseneau, Maggie Duby and Ellen Peterson for three available four-year terms and no candidate for one available two-year term.

Buckley Village Board — Evan Scott Shockley, Ernie Hoopingarner, Gloria Jording, Don Jording, Ardell Goetting and Shane Stachura for three available four-year terms.

Chebanse Village Board — Todd Perzee, Nichole Randles and Adam Beherns for three available four-year terms and Darrin Kohler for one available two-year term.

Cissna Park Village Board President — Chad Verkler for an available two-year term.

Cissna Park Village Board — Brian Moser, Ellen Yergler and Douglas Luecke for three available four-year terms.

Clifton Village Board — Craig Bull, Christopher Sifrit, Randall Gigl and Tracy Mitchell for three available four-year terms and Mike Benscoter for one available two-year term.

Crescent City Village Clerk — Charlene Schleef for an available two-year term.

Crescent City Village Board — Jim Sorensen, Dennis Ritzma and Scott Dirks for three available four-year terms and Catherine Crego for one available two-year term.

Danforth Village Board — Lloyd G. Anderson for one of three available four-year terms and Gene A. Glenn and Luke Perzee for two available two-year terms.

Donovan Village Board — Mandy Wolfe, Andrew Norder, Louwonna Snodgrass and Mitch Arseneau for three available four-year terms.

Iroquois Village Board — Troy Martin, Gary Scurlock and Joseph Vaughn for three available four-year terms and John Uildriks for one available two-year term.

Loda Village Board — Sandra Coffey, Jon Boone, Ronda Breeden, Gene Breeden Jr. and Donald R. Hutchinson for three available four-year terms.

Martinton Village Board President — No candidate.

Martinton Village Clerk — Patricia Butler for an available four-year term.

Martinton Village Board — John Dutour, Bruce Langellier and Jeff Webster for three available four-year terms.

Milford Village Board — Randy Buhrmester, Adam Clutteur and Kevin Woodby for three available four-year terms.

Onarga Village Board — Angela Martinez-Ballard, Sarah Barnett and Russell Geisler for three available four-year terms and Claudia Ramirez for one available two-year term.

Papineau Village Clerk — Stacy Charbonneau for an available two-year term.

Papineau Village Treasurer — Teresa Gash for an available four-year term.

Papineau Village Board — Randall Bowers, Nicholas McFatridge and Myron Munyon for three available four-year terms and Robert Jackson for one available two-year term.

Sheldon Village Clerk — Leslie Banning for an available two-year term.

Sheldon Village Board — Jason Jackson and William Milan for two of three available four-year terms.

Thawville Village Clerk — Casandra Jacobs for an available two-year term.

Thawville Village Board — Paul Tjarks, Eric V. Warlow and Elizabeth Wilson for three available four-year terms.

Wellington Village Board President — Ronald Cappellano Sr. for an available four-year term.

Wellington Village Clerk — Jane Powell for an available four-year term.

Wellington Village Board — Raymond Puffenbarger, Darrin Brewster and William Bruens for three available four-year terms.

Woodland Village Board — Alice L. Huffman, Sandy Pattenaude, Dustin Styck and Amy Martin for three available four-year terms.

Douglas Park District Board of Commissioners — No candidate for one available four-year term.

Milford Park District Board of Commissioners — Sarah Rosenberger for one available two-year term.

Watseka Park District Board of Commissioners — Dawn Turcany for one available six-year term and Mark Howe for one available two-year term.

Central Citizens’ Library District Board — Lavonne Gillespie and Wanda Thompson for two of three available four-year terms.

Cissna Park Library District Board — Charles R. Alt and Elaine I Young for two available four-year terms.

Clifton Library District Board — Write-in candidates for two available four-year terms.

Gilman/Danforth Library District Board — Jill Brockman-Cummings, Janet D. Elliott and Sharon Newman for three available four-year terms.

Hoopeston Library Board — Rita Carter, Sherry Miller and Lori Eells for three available four-year terms.

Loda Township Library Board — Beckie Green, Nancy L. Johnson and Gayle Lemenager for three available four-year terms.

Milford District Library Board — Eugene Ochs, Jeanne Van Hoveln, Rita Moenck and Amy Crawford for four available four-year terms.

Onarga Community Public Library District Board — Susan Wells, Jennifer Cook, Ray Smith, Laura DuFrain and Doris Hubner for four available four-year terms and Maureen Kietzman and Robert Zirkle Jr. for two available two-year terms.

Sheldon Public Library District Board — Sharon Knisley and Suzanne Light for two of four available four-year terms and Lorelei Just for one available two-year term.

Central School Board — Troy M. Meier, Kevin J. Hack and Lisa Beherns for three available four-year terms and a write-in candidate for one available two-year term.

Cissna Park School Board — Kristina L. Phelan for one available two-year term and Jason Edelman, Bud Petry, Michael Kaeb and G. Brian Neukomm for three available four-year terms.

Crescent-Iroquois School Board — Candi Butzow, Timothy R. Kollmann, Brock Johnson, Becky Dirks and Wade Bell for four available four-year terms and a write-in candidate for one available two-year term.

Donovan School Board — Christopher Brown, David Munson and Kelly A. Frey for three available four-year terms and Brian A. Gouwens Sr. for one available two-year term.

Hoopeston Area School Board — Lee Cox, Chris S. Small, Dave McFadden and Connie Catron for two available four-year terms and Rick Eisenmann and JoHanna Gash for one available four-year term.

Iroquois West School Board — Sarah B. Combes, Kirk McTaggart, Brittany Cluver and two write-in candidates for four available four-year terms and Clinton J. Perzee, Rodger Bennett, Amy Jo Schunke, Robert Kramer and Adam Vice for four available four-year terms.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda School Board — Steve Pacey of Paxton, Dana Bergandine of Paxton and write-in candidate Jason Dirks for three available four-year terms.

Pembroke School Board — Cleatie Butler, Ira L. Sneed, Eurelius Ross, Latasha Zarate, Brianna Nicole Willard, Mulumbua Bey and Robert Chapman for four available four-year terms.

St. Anne Grade School Board — Christopher Tolly, Gilberto Miramontes, Barbie Emerson and David Pomaranski for three available four-year terms and no candidate for one available two-year term.

St. Anne High School Board — Bill Jennings, Andrew J. Goodrich, Kurt Moranz and Dale Emerson for three available four-year terms.

Tri-Point School Board — Theodore W. Conkling, Kristine Haag and Sharon L. Mogged for three available four-year terms and no candidate for one available two-year term.

Milford Area School Board — Mindy Hagan, James E. Kunce and Mary A. Ronna for three of four available four-year terms.

Parkland College Board of Trustees — Bianca Green, Douglas Jones and Jonathan Westfield for two available six-year terms and James L. Ayers for one available four-year term.

Kankakee Community College Board of Trustees — Richard J. Frey and Catherine R. Boicken for two available six-year terms.

Danville Area Community College Board — Greg Wolfe and Charlotte Cherry for two available six-year terms and Ronald E. Serfoss for one available two-year term.

Champaign/Ford Regional Board of School Trustees — Jerry Niemann of Ford County and C. Pius Weibel of Champaign County for two available four-year terms.

Iroquois/Kankakee Regional Board of School Trustees — Bill Gamble of Kankakee County, Andrea K. Eldert of Iroquois County and Ed Brown of Kankakee County for three available four-year terms.

DeWitt/Livingston/Logan/McLean Regional Board of School Trustees — Craig Bertsche of McLean County and Jean Anderson of Logan County for two available six-year terms and Rose M. Smith of Livingston County for one available four-year term.

Vermilion County Regional Board of School Trustees — Kay E. Smoot, Susan Bird and Jerry Harper Jr. for three available four-year terms.

Buckley Fire Protection District Board — Write-in candidate for one available four-year term.

Cissna Park Fire Protection District Board — Wendell Verkler and Justin Holm for one available four-year term.

Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection District Board — Randall Kollmann for one available four-year term.

Gilman Fire Protection District Board — Todd Miller for one available four-year term.

Loda Fire Protection District Board — Noel Jay Ross for one available four-year term.

Martinton Fire Protection District Board — David Hubert and DeLoss M. Lambert for two available four-year terms.

Onarga Fire Protection District Board — Martin Tilstra for one available four-year term and Jeremy Pankey for one available two-year term.

Woodland Fire Protection District Board — Karl Knauth and Bill Tucker for two available four-year terms.

Proposition: Should the village board of Buckley spend a minimum of $3-$4 million on a sewer system?

Proposition to establish a new community unit school district in the territory comprising the Iroquois West and Crescent-Iroquois school districts.

Proposition for the Iroquois West school district to issue $25 milliion in school building bonds to pay for costs of a new high school.