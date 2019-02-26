Child molester's sentencing delayed despite objections

Ryan T. Schoolcraft, 43, was found guilty of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, and one count of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony.

PAXTON — Sentencing for convicted child molester Ryan Todd Schoolcraft has been postponed until next month despite objections from the victim and prosecutor.

Ford County Circuit Judge Matt Fitton agreed to delay sentencing Tuesday mainly due to a motion for a new trial filed earlier this month by Schoolcraft’s new attorney, Maureen Williams of Peoria.

Fitton cited an Illinois statute that says any motion for a new trial must be heard before sentencing in a case of this nature.

Another hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, to hear Williams’ motion for a new trial. After Fitton rules on the motion, Schoolcraft is then expected to be sentenced that same afternoon.

Following a three-day jury trial, the 43-year-old Gibson City man was convicted Jan. 11 of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, and one count of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony.

The charges stemmed from the sexual assault of a girl under age 13.

Schoolcraft faces mandatory sentences on each count to be served consecutively. The minimum sentence that could be imposed would be 16 years, according to truth-in-sentencing guidelines.

Initially, Williams was unsuccessful in her attempts to persuade Fitton that she deserved more time to become familiar with her client’s case before sentencing was to be imposed on Schoolcraft on Tuesday.

Williams argued that sentencing “was a serious matter” and “the stakes are so high” for Schoolcraft.

Fitton said, however, that because Williams had filed motions in the case as of Feb. 6, she was not due the extra time she sought by any case law or statute of which he was aware.

In addition, Fitton noted that a pre-sentencing investigation report that summarizes the case was placed on file Feb. 5 and was available to all parties.

Prosecutor Lorinda Lamken originally argued against a delay in sentencing. Lamken added that the victim also objected to a delay, as the delay, to date, had caused enough distress.

Lamken termed further delay as “dragging out justice.” Lamken also emphasized it was Schoolcraft’s decision to switch to a new attorney.

Both sides recognized that barring judicial intervention, statutes impose a maximum 65-day limit between verdict and sentencing dates.

After the defense and prosecution made their arguments, both attorneys joined Fitton and the court reporter privately in the judge’s chambers for about 45 minutes to discuss various legal options.

Upon returning to the courtroom, Fitton said that after considering facts made available in discussion with both attorneys, he was ruling that sentencing could be postponed after all.

“There are some issues and questions regarding the motion for new trial that need to be heard,” Fitton said.

In scheduling the March 11 hearing, Fitton noted that he was reserving the entire afternoon on the court’s calendar.

Schoolcraft’s bond was revoked following his conviction last month, and he remains at the Ford County jail in Paxton.

Lamken is with the Illinois Office of the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor. Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian decided not to prosecute the case because he graduated in the same high school class as the defendant and wanted to avoid any perception of a conflict of interest.

