PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Melissa S. Williams, 36, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and unlawful display of vehicle registration during a traffic stop at 10:47 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, in the 300 block of North Railroad Avenue. The traffic stop was conducted after police saw Williams driving a 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass with no front license plate as required by Illinois law. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported after two vehicles backed into each other at 7:53 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, near the intersection of Cherry and Franklin streets on the city’s west side. The accident occurred when John H. Sage, 51, of Paxton, was backing a 2000 Toyota Tundra out of his driveway at the same time as Stacy L. Morse, 47, of Paxton, was backing a 2014 Toyota RAV4 out of her driveway.

➜ Elsie M. Komnick, 58, of rural Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the entrance to Ludlow Cooperative Elevator Co.’s elevator on Railroad Avenue just north of the police department headquarters. The traffic stop was conducted after police on routine patrol checked the registration on her 2005 Chevrolet Equinox and determined that the vehicle’s owner had a suspended license. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Pedro Mendoza, 18, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and disobeying a stop sign during a traffic stop at 12:05 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, in the parking lot of the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave. The traffic stop was conducted after police allegedly saw Mendoza disobey a stop sign. In the vehicle, police found an estimated 30 grams of cannabis, resulting in the arrest of a passenger — Clayton Rogers, 18, of Rantoul — for possession of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis. The 2006 Chrysler Town & Country minivan that Mendoza was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.