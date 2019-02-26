PAXTON — Paxton Fire Chief Denny Kingren said Tuesday he was hopeful that fundraising efforts will go well enough for a 150-foot flagpole to be built by the middle of next year on Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s west side, a couple of hundred feet north of the PBL Panthers’ football field.

Kingren said the fundraiser for the flagpole and gigantic American flag it would carry could get under way in earnest “within 40 to 60 days,” and he hopes it will not take long to raise the initial $35,000 to $40,000 needed to fund the project.

Meanwhile, Kingren said the flagpole’s proposed location in the grassy area north of Zimmerman Field is “99 percent locked down” following discussions with PBL school district officials. In December, school board members had directed Superintendent Cliff McClure to work with Kingren to find a suitable location on either the west side or north side of the high school and junior high school complex in Paxton, immediately east of Interstate 57.

The flagpole and its 30-by-60-foot flag would be clearly visible to fans attending the Panthers’ home football games, making for an impressive sight during the singing of the national anthem. The 1,800-square-foot flag would also stand out as one of the most noticeable landmarks along the highly traveled I-57 corridor.

“No doubt about it,” Kingren said.

Once the location is “100 percent” approved by the school district, Kingren said, sketches showing where the flagpole would be located in proximity to the highway and city’s airport would be sent to the Illinois Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration so that each of the two entities could sign off on the project.

Kingren said a 12-member committee that is organizing fundraising efforts met Monday night and discussed plans to sell at least 600 4-by-8-inch bricks for $100 apiece, as well as some 8-by-8-inch bricks for $200 each, to help raise some of the initial funds needed for the project.

The bricks, Kingren said, could memorialize veterans, police officers or firefighters, for example, and would line the edges of a proposed sidewalk leading to the flagpole.

“You could dedicate (a brick) to anyone,” Kingren said. “You could personalize them anyway you choose.”

Donations toward the purchase of the flagpole and flag are already being accepted at The Frederick Community Bank in downtown Paxton. The account is under the name of the nonprofit organization Paxton PRIDE to allow the donations to be tax-deductible. To donate, checks may be written to “Paxton PRIDE” with “Grand Old Flag” or simply “Flag” listed in the memo line.

Kingren said he is hopeful a large donor will eventually step forward to make the fundraiser go quicker.

“We have high hopes we can generate the money sometime in this current year and potentially have (the flag) up mid-next year,” Kingren said. “That’s just an estimated plan of what we’d like to see happen.”