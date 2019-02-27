Arson investigator probing cause of Piper City house fire

PIPER CITY — The state fire marshal’s office is probing the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Piper City on Tuesday night.

Piper City Fire Chief Tony Lane said firefighters from eight fire departments in the area responded to the blaze at 425 S. Green St. around 10:15 p.m.

Neighbors had noticed the fire and called 911, Lane said.

The home was unoccupied, Lane said, as its tenants had just moved out recently. The home’s electrical and natural gas service, however, was still active, Lane said.

Lane said he was “totally unsure” of what caused the fire, which he said caused “very heavy” smoke damage to about 90 percent of the house and “major” fire damage to the other 10 percent.

Lane said he planned to meet Wednesday at the scene with Shane Arndt, an arson investigator for the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, to try to determine the cause.

Lane said he does have his own suspicions about where the fire may have started in the home, “but I don’t want to divulge that until the fire marshal’s office is here.”

In addition to Piper City firefighters, responding to the blaze were firefighters from Chatsworth, Forrest, Roberts, Gilman, Danforth, Saunemin and Cullom, Lane said. The Saunemin fire department brought its ladder truck, Lane added.

“To make sure we had a good kill on the fire, we were there for about three hours,” Lane said. “We had a good knock on the fire within 15 minutes, but we just wanted to make sure every nook and cranny was checked.”