Elliott board meeting canceled over concerns about its legality

ELLIOTT — The Elliott Village Board’s president has canceled a closed-door meeting scheduled for Tuesday after the Ford County Record informed him that it appeared to be illegal.

The village had published a public notice in the newspaper’s weekly edition Wednesday stating that the board would meet in executive session at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss “water billing.”

The Record then informed the board’s president, Russell Ehlers, that the Illinois Open Meetings Act does not allow for closed sessions for the purpose of discussing water billing.

Ehlers then immediately contacted the village’s attorney, Ellen Lee, to consult her about the Record’s concerns. Ehlers then called back the Record and said that Lee agreed with the Record’s position and advised him to cancel the meeting.

Ehlers said notices would be placed in the local post office and on the window of the Village Hall to inform the public that the meeting had been canceled.

Ehlers said the discussion about water billing will now be held in open session. The discussion will occur during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.

Ehlers said the discussion will be specifically about options the village may pursue to reduce a $32 surcharge that is to be added to residents’ bimonthly water bills for the next 12 years. At its Feb. 12 meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve adding the surcharge starting in May to help repay a $205,000 bond the village obtained to cover costs of repainting the town’s water tower.

Ehlers said many residents are upset by the surcharge and are circulating a petition protesting it. The surcharge would mean an annual increase to residents of $192.

To help reduce the surcharge, Ehlers said he would like to perhaps have the bond’s 12-year repayment period extended, allowing for it to still be paid off over time with less of an impact on residents’ pocketbooks.

“We’re going to try to make it as easy on them as we can while still getting the bond paid for,” Ehlers said.