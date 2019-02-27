Hotel housekeeper arrested for theft of pills from room

PAXTON — A housekeeper at a Paxton hotel was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing prescription medication from a room she was cleaning.

Stacey J. Fink, 44, who listed an address at 111 S. Winter St. in Paxton, remained Wednesday at the Ford County Jail with bond set at $9,000.

During a brief hearing Wednesday in Ford County Circuit Court, Judge Matt Fitton set Fink’s bond as requested by State’s Attorney Andrew Killian and scheduled a preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. April 5.

No formal charges had been filed yet.

Paxton Police Sgt. Robert Yates said in a verified statement of arrest that he responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday to the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, 1280 W. Ottawa Road, where an employee, who is also a guest of the hotel, had reported the theft of medication from her room.

The employee told Yates that Fink was cleaning her room as she and her mother were getting ready to leave, and Fink stayed inside the room after they left. Upon returning to the room, the employee noticed that six 10-milligram Ritalin pills, a dozen 20-milligram Ritalin pills and possibly five other pills in a pill bottle were missing, Yates said.

After Fink consented to a search, police found several pills in her purse, including two 10-milligram Ritalin pills and one Vicodin pill, along with a pill bottle with no label, Yates said. Police also found several pills inside a small plastic bag that was hidden between a stack of cups on the work cart Fink was using.