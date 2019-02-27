North Park's basketball court to see improvements

In this October 2018 file photo, Gibson City Rotarians pose in front of a newly built playground at the city’s North Park during an open house to show off to the community the improved play space, from left: Frank Titus, Brandon Zumwalt, Rob Schmitt, Tom Davis, Larry Littlefield, Janna Friday, Dr. Darrin Ray, Susie Tongate, Stephanie Johnson, RaeAnn Maupin, Jayne Tjardes, Ron Warfield, Melanie Warfield, Steve Salyards and Kelli Petersen.

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members unanimously gave their approval for the Gibson City Rotary Club to complete improvements to the basketball court at the city’s North Park on Monday night.

Local Rotarian Larry Littlefield said that after finishing a two-phase project to improve the playground equipment and grounds at the park, the club discussed focusing on the basketball court area to the north of the playground.

Littlefield noted that the court is used “a lot” but is in “poor condition.” The club plans to embark on a two-year improvement project, first applying a filler coat to take care of cracks in the asphalt surface before adding a 2.5-inch-thick asphalt overlay the second year.

City Superintendent Randy Stauffer noted that repainting lines on the court would cost the city $10,000 in materials and labor. However, Littlefield said the group is not asking for any city cost sharing, adding that the club will pay for repainting as part of the second year of the project.



New clothing boutique access approved

Also Monday night, council members granted permission to Sara Bielfeldt, owner of Expressions Salon at 110 E. 9th St., to construct a new, short sidewalk that will be partially on a city-controlled easement.

Bielfeldt is converting the former garage area facing the alley to a clothing boutique. She has already converted the garage entrance space to contain a picture window and single-entrance doorway.

The new sidewalk will run from the existing city sidewalk to the boutique’s doorway and will meet accessibility requirements.

Stauffer concurred with the plans Bielfeldt presented. She will pay material and labor costs of the sidewalk, plus a building permit fee.



Harvest Fest set for Sept. 13-14

Council members also approved the Gibson City Harvest Fest committee’s request to hold the annual fall festival on the second weekend of September.

The council also approved a related request to close 7th, 8th and 9th Streets for a distance of one block on either side of Sangamon Avenue for the event.

Street closures will begin at noon Friday, Sept. 13, and streets will re-open to “through traffic” when the barricades are removed early Sunday morning.

Farmers who could be using 8th Street as a route to the city’s west-side grain dealers will need to reroute to highways instead. Other east-west streets are not rated for truck traffic.

Harvest Fest committee member Kelli Petersen presented the plan. Alderman Nelda Jordan asked why the requested income and expense report from last year’s event had not been given to the council, which has approved funding of $5,000 or more toward the festival in past years.

Petersen apologized, saying she thought the report already had been given to the council. Petersen promised to follow up on the matter and was told the report would have to be available before Harvest Fest could ask the city to contribute any funding.



School zone speed limits clarified

Also Monday, Alderman Laura Miller said she had been asked by several residents about the meaning of school zone signs’ wording of “when children are present.”

Miller said she contacted the local police department and was told that within Gibson City, the school zone speed limit of 20 mph is enforced from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day that school is in session.

School zone signage is posted on Sangamon Avenue, Church Street and 19th Street. Local enforcement is not related to whether children are visible in the area during the hours stated.



Committee meeting set

Jordan called a meeting of the council’s ordinance committee for 7 p.m. Monday, March 4, in the council chambers.

Two items were slated to be discussed: changes to city zoning ordinances recommended by the Gibson City Planning Commission and a review of the ordinance giving pricing for city water meters.

The committee meeting is open to the public.

On Monday, the council delayed action on two items that related to establishing a fourth tax increment financing district. The council also postponed action to approve an addendum to the agreement between the city and Phillips Warner Realty, owners of the Villas of Holly Brook assisted-living facility.



