PBL High School's student of month has 'so many positive qualities'

Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s student of the month for February, Rhiannon Jeffries, middle, poses with guidance counselor Kristin Oyer and art teacher Emily Wood, right, who nominated Jeffries for the award.

PAXTON — Rhiannon Jeffries of Paxton has been named student of the month for February at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

Her parents are Matt and Karen Jeffries.

PBL High School art teacher Emily Wood nominated the junior student for the honor, writing in her nominating letter that she has never met “a more kind and patient student in my career.”

“Rhiannon just has so many positive qualities, many of which I witness through her interactions with her peers — both friends and acquaintances,” Wood continued. “I can trust her to speak truth and work hard. She is just overflowing with kindness, patience and a positive attitude every day.”

Wood said that Jeffries “is the first one to volunteer when needed, which is no surprise as she is involved in Art League, GIVE, and GSA here at school — all groups which have some sort of service aspect to them.”

“She even volunteers with her mom, working the concession stand with the band students just to help her sister (who is in band). I also love that Rhiannon just beats to her own drum — she isn’t influenced by others, but instead sets the stage as an example of individuality and kindness,” Wood said.

At PBL High School, Jeffries participates in Art League, GIVE and GSA. Outside of school, she has volunteered with the annual Ford County Relay for Life fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and enjoys shopping and just hanging out with her friends.

Jeffries likes helping people, and her future plans reflect that. She wants to attend a four-year college and major in social work.

The student of the month award is administered by the nonprofit PBL Education Foundation. The award recognizes PBL High School students who demonstrate the school district’s mission of “excellence through rigor, relevance and relationships.” Teachers are free to nominate students by any criteria they choose as long as it demonstrates the school’s mission.

Each month’s winner receives $50 in Paxton Area Chamber Bucks gift certificates. The student of the month program is being sponsored this school year by Gilbane Building Co., the school district’s construction management firm.