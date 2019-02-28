Barickman files legislation to improve business climate, grow jobs

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, has filed legislation designed to reduce some of the costs associated with hiring employees, with the goal of helping businesses to add more jobs.

Senate Bill 1539 would reform the current workers compensation system by clarifying when employers are liable for injuries, as well as tightening rules to help reduce abuse in the system.

Senate Bill 1648 would cap certain administrative fees related to unemployment insurance and improves the predictability in how and when the fees are paid.

“Everyone knows Illinois has a bad reputation for businesses, which makes it hard to grow jobs,” Barickman said. “When it costs more to hire people, it discourages businesses from adding employees. These two bills would do the opposite, making it more affordable to hire, which would encourage job growth.

“I believe these are two common-sense proposals that can help us add good-paying jobs and improve our business climate. I’m optimistic that we will be able to find support to help move these ideas forward.”