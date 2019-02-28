Home » News » Arts and Entertainment » Community Events

Draggin' Main car cruise set for April 20 in Paxton

Thu, 02/28/2019 - 11:41am | The Ford County Record

PAXTON — The annual Draggin’ Main car cruise  returns to Paxton on Saturday, April 20.

The event will take place, rain or shine, from 6 to 11 p.m. on Market Street in the downtown.

The informal event celebrates the tradition of “dragging Main,” an activity that was popular among Paxton’s teenagers years ago. It’s also a way to meet new and old friends and see a wide range of classic and custom vehicles.

Anyone can participate in “Draggin’ Main,” which organizer Debi Chapman-Hermann likened to a townwide “family reunion.” Children, moms, dads, grandparents and even animals have got in the act in past editions of the annual event.

Location (3):Local, Paxton, Ford County

