Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Cordell L. Farries, 19, of Champaign, for conspiracy against civil rights.

• Brett R. Wilkinson, 27, of Gibson City, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.

• Wayne A. Yeary, 19, of Loda, for possession of a stolen vehicle.

• Adit P. Bhiday, 43, of Gibson City, for three counts of disorderly conduct for making a threat to a school building/person.

• Mark A. Motzny, 48, of Des Plaines, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.



Misdemeanors

• Shanna R. Allhands, 31, of Paxton, for domestic battery.



Civil law violations

• Cardell L. Farries, 45, of Champaign, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Helene R. Ellis, 20, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• David F. Sikes, 55, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Miles E. Dwiggins, 31, of Charleston, for possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• Christopher A. Ward, 26, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Irene Colunga, 47, of Paxton, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old male from Buckingham, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Katrina A. Speegle, 39, of Gibson City, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Robert A. Gallier, 43, of Mahomet, for expired registration.

• Cathy Tshiyamba-Wakatshi, 38, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Johanna L. Bruens, 24, of Potomac, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, improper lighting and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Terry A. Overman, 63, of Gibson City, for failure to stop for a railroad crossing signal.

• Jason Z. Ortiz, 20, of Midlothian, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Cherie Rude-Defrancisco, 58, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.

• Elsie M. Komnick, 58, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Christina Castaneda-Gonzalez, 18, of Gibson City, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Pedro Mendoza, 18, of Rantoul, for driving with no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and disregarding a stop sign.

• Miles E. Dwiggins, 31, of Charleston, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Suzanne E.R. Freed, 40, of Loda, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Ashley N. McCarthy, 29, of Crown Point, Ind., for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Jennifer L. Jordan, 49, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Sylvia Veliz, 44, of Pell Lake, Wis., for disregarding a stop sign.

• Eshea N. Davis, 37, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brayden N. Geyer, 18, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Devika K. Raathor, 20, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ashley N. Vipin, 32, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kacey K. Harrison, 23, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Britani L. Wells, 27, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Philip D. Stoller, 20, of Forrest, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Jiawel Song, 29, of Sharpsburg, Ga., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Melissa S. Williams, 36, of Rantoul, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper display of registration.

• Virbilio F. Diego, 25, of Champaign, for driving with no valid driver’s license and disregarding a stop sign.



Small claims

• Unifund CCR LLC vs. Joseph T. Jones of Sibley.

• Unifund CCR LLC vs. Angela Singleton of Paxton.

• Midland Funding LLC vs. Wayne Link of Gibson City.



Chancery/foreclosures

• The Bank of New York Mellon vs. Juanita R. Ochoa of Piper City, Jose L. Ochoa of Piper City and unknown non-record claimants.

• American Financial Resources Inc. vs. Heather Jurlow of Kempton and Matthew James Jurlow of Kempton and unknown non-record claimants.

Orders of protection

• Patrick Shadix vs. Paula Dawson.

• Paula Dawson vs. Patrick Shadix.