Iroquois County EMA offers to review local businesses' emergency plans

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is offering to review the emergency-preparedness plans of businesses in Iroquois County.

After completing its review, the EMA will provide suggestions for improvement and a certificate of recognition for striving to be a prepared business. The certificate can be displayed for customers to see, showing the business’ dedication to its employees and clientele.

To have a business’ emergency-preparedness plan reviewed, businesses can contact the EMA at ema@co.iroquois.il.us or 815-432-6997.

“When businesses are prepared for disasters, communities are able to recover more quickly,” a news release from the EMA said. “Not only do local businesses offer essential services to the impacted community, but they also keep people working and keep the economy moving.”

When thinking of how prepared a business is for an emergency, they should consider the following questions:

➜ Do they have an emergency plan? If so, when was it last updated?

➜ Does the emergency plan include an evacuation strategy? What about sheltering in place?

➜ Does the facility have any safety equipment? If so, when was the last time it was checked?

➜ Besides cell phones and landlines, what communications does the business have?

➜ Does the plan address cyber security?

For free planning tools, businesses can visit ready.gov/business.