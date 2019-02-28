Family Night meals will be held March 8, April 12 and May 10 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6289, located at 122 S. Lott Blvd. in Gibson City. Served each month, from 5 to 7 p.m., will be fish and chicken dinners. Dine-in and carryout orders are available for purchase.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club is selling sweet vidala onions for $10 per 10-pound bag. Orders can be arranged by calling Matt Lindelof at Bradbury Auto Service Center in Gibson City at 217-784-4055. Delivery will be on the second weekend of May.



The Paxton Carnegie Library’s board of trustees will meet at the library at 5 p.m. March 6 and 7 p.m. April 3, May 1, June 5, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.



TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each Monday at the United Methodist Church, 219 S. Margaret St., Piper City. Visitors are always welcome to attend — including preteens, teens and adults, both male and female. Their first meeting is free. TOPS is a nonprofit, weight-loss support and wellness education organization with thousands of associate chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise, motivation and more at the weekly meetings. For details, people can call Brenda Hemp at 815-954-8835, visit www.tops.org or call TOPS headquarters at 800-932-8677.



The Saybrook American Legion Post No. 427 will be hosting catfish, chicken or all-you-can-eat walleye suppers from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 8 and March 22 at the Legion Hall in Saybrook. There will be a choice of one of the meats as well as three sides. Dine-in and carryout orders will be available.



The Saybrook Sons of the American Legion Squad No. 427 will be hosting spaghetti dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. April 5 and May 3. The dinner includes spaghetti, salad and garlic bread. The meal is all-you-can-eat when dining in. Carryout orders will also be available but are not all-you-can-eat. The cost of the meal is $7.



The Elliott Amvets will hold a mountain oyster fry at noon on the last Saturday of each month — March 23, April 27 and May 25. Meals cost $10 per person and include mountain oysters, gizzards and livers. For more information, people can call 217-419-0247.



The Foosland Sportmen’s Club will host splatterboard shoots on March 10 and April 14. Each splatterboard shoot starts at 8 a.m., with a cooked-to-order breakfast offered beforehand starting at 6 a.m. After each shoot, there will be an “Annie” tournament starting around 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be available for those staying for the “Annie” tournament. Also, on Jan. 1, a raffle will be conducted at 1 p.m. for a Kimber .45-caliber handgun.



The Elliott Amvets will hold Family Night meals on April 5 and May 3.



MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at the Paxton Church of the Nazarene, 302 W. State St., Paxton. Meetings will be held March 15, on a date to be determined in April and on May 17. Each meeting includes breakfast, crafts and discussion on relevant topics, with childcare provided. The group is open to mothers of all experience levels. Annual dues cost $31.95. To register, people can visit www.mops.org and type in code “KSIZ.” For more information, people can contact Julie Foster at 618-304-4092.



Divorce Care sessions are being held at 6:30 p.m. each Monday at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Divorce Care is a weekly seminar and support group that will help people heal from the hurt of a divorce or separation. Participants learn practical information and gain hope for the future. For more information, contact 217-784-5702 or visit www.gibsoncitybible.org.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



The GriefShare support group is meeting at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Gibson City Bible Church. The church is located at 309 N. Illinois 47 in Gibson City. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics. For more information or to register, call Bonnie at 217-784-5702.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 107 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, meets on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library, 254 S. Market St., Paxton.



Mike Porter, Marsha Banning and The Panther Creek Band will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Melvin Community Hall, 108 E. Main St., Melvin. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 with children ages 12 and under entering for free. Sandwiches, homemade pies and drinks will be sold during the event by the Melvin Youth Group.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Friends of the Dominy Library will present “Bees, Beekeeping and Pollination” at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. 3rd St., Fairbury. The program features guest speaker Cindy Kinate of Fairbury Healthy Harvest Farms. Kinate is also a member of the Central Illinois Beekeepers Association and is a University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener. From Beeswax to sticky sweet honey, attendees will learn the benefits of bees in the environment and what people can do to help bees thrive. There is no cost to attend, and refreshments will be served.



The Gibson City Lions Club will hold a pancakes and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Elementary School. The cost of the meal is $7 for persons over age 12 and $4.50 for children ages 6-12. Kids under age 6 eat for free. Meal tickets are available from Lions Club members in advance of the event. If purchased at the door, tickets cost 50 cents more.



The Fisher Free Book Exchange, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher, will be open from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 4, and Monday, March 18. Available are a selection of hard-cover books, including “Harry Potter” books and books by other fantasy authors, including Robert Jordon and Christian Goodkind. Sales from the rummage tables help to keep the free community service available to everyone. For more information, people can call 217-897-6544.



Little Achievers Academy Preschool is accepting student registration for the 2019-20 school year and will host an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at the American Lutheran Church in Gibson City so that parents and prospective students may meet the teachers, check out the classroom and ask any questions they may have. To register for preschool, a student must be 3 years old and toilet-trained by Sept. 1. Pre-kindergarten students must be 4 years old and toilet-trained by Sept. 1. The registration fee is $30 and will guarantee a child a spot in the fall. Parents who are unable to attend the open house but would like to set up another time are asked to contact Kari DeFries at 217-784-4456.



The American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 150 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, March 5, at the American Legion building on East Pells Street. The meeting location will remain the same until further notice. The building was sold recently, and the American Legion post’s commander is looking for another place to hold the meetings.



The American Lutheran Church, located at 905 E. First St. in Gibson City, is inviting the public to its annual Community Ash Wednesday Continental Breakfast at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, followed by a talk at 9:30 a.m. presented by the Rev. Ed Taylor, who recently retired from serving as a hospice pastor. Taylor will talk about hospice, which is end-of-life support that encourages the fullness of life for the dying and the caregivers who surround them. There will be time for questions and answers following his presentation.



St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sibley and the American Lutheran Church in Gibson City will join together at St. John’s, located at 100 E. Illinois St. in Sibley, on Wednesday, March 6, for Ash Wednesday worship with holy communion and the distribution of ashes. The evening will begin with bread and soup at 6 p.m. Worship will begin at 7 p.m. Both the supper and worship will be held in the church’s parish hall.



Artwork created by seven Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School senior art students will be on display as part of the Eric Show through March 29. The public is invited to join the students at the show from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Illini Union on the campus of the University of Illinois. For more information, people can visit http://40north.org/programs/eric-show.



The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet and meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City. The event begins at 6 p.m. with cocktails and a social time, followed by a catered dinner at 6:30. At 7 p.m., the chamber will recognize the 2018 Citizen of the Year and Junior Citizen of the Year, along with the Lifetime Achievement Award winner. Drummer Creek Catering will be catering the meal. Providing the entertainment for the evening will be comedian Drew Hastings, a favorite on “The Bob & Tom Show” who has made appearances on Comedy Central and “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and now is the mayor of Hillsboro, Ohio. The event is free for chamber members (each membership receives two tickets) and is also open to the public. Tickets may be purchased for $20 each with advance registration required. Registration is accepted through Friday, Feb. 15, and can be arranged by emailing jackie.rusk@gapho.org.



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School’s chorus department will present the musical “Guys and Dolls” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9, in the school’s gymnasium. Reserved seating costs $7, while general admission seating costs $5 and student general admission costs $3. Set in New York City, “Guys and Dolls” follows small-time gamblers Nathan Detroit and Sky Masterson through their troubles with the law and with love. The original Broadway production ran for 1,200 performances and won the Tony Award for best musical. It has had several Broadway and London revivals, as well as a 1955 film adaptation which starred Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando. The GCMS production is under the direction of Amanda Broaddus. Choreography is by Ann Spangler. Pit band direction is by Krysti Brucker and Kyle Renchen. The music and lyrics are by Frank Loesser.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s class of 2024. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The University of Illinois Extension’s Vermilion County Garden Day Workshop and Spring Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Danville Area Community College. The event will feature speakers, gardening vendors, a hot lunch, a silent auction, raffle baskets and door prizes. The registration fee is $25. Speakers and topics include Amanda Krabbe (“Designing a Downsized Garden”), Mary Ann Metz (“Hydrangeas 101”), JoEllen Sharp (“Deer Can Cost You a Lot of Doe”) and Ryan Pankau (“Invasives: What Every Gardener Should Know”). Breaks will occur for lunch and for time to shop the gardening vendors and participate in the silent auction. Master Gardeners who attend will receive four continuing education hours. For those who cannot commit to a whole day, the Spring Festival is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at no charge. To register or for more information, people can call the UI Extension office at 217-442-8615. People can also register at go.illinois.edu/gardenday.



Big Brothers Big Sisters will hold its annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake event from 5 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Country Tyme Lanes, 1568 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. The rock-and-roll-themed bowling event will also feature door prizes, raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing. To reserve a spot, visit https://give.classy.org/bowlrantoul2019.



The Sibley Business & Historical Association will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Sullivant Township Hall in Sibley. The meeting is open to the public.



The Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is hosting a weather spotter seminar at 6 p.m. Monday, March 11, at the Crescent City Community Center. There will be a presentation by the National Weather Service on how to spot severe weather, such as tornadoes. The seminar is open to the public, and admission is free. Advance registration is encouraged and can be done by contacting the Iroquois County EMA at 815-432-6997 or ema@co.iroquois.il.us.



The Men’s Breakfast Group of the Gibson City United Methodist Church would like to honor all of the firefighters, police officers and the EMTs serving the Gibson City area for their service to the community and surrounding area by inviting them to a chili and oyster soup dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, in the lower level of the church at 206 E. 10th Street in Gibson City. All the men of the Gibson City United Methodist Church are also invited.



A euchre party sponsored by Chic Meredith’s Ford County Relay for Life team will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. There is a $10 entry fee, and snacks and water will be provided to participants. People can sign up by calling 217-784-5267 and leaving a message with their name and telephone number.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Pink Heals. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Students at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School who are attending a community service trip over their spring break to the Mississippi Delta are hosting a Delta Dash 5K race from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the school in Paxton. Proceeds will be used to help offset costs of the trip. To register for the race, people can visit pbldeltadash.eventbrite.com. People who register by Friday, March 1, receive a race T-shirt. After registering, people are asked to email Emily Wood at ewood@pblpanthers.org to request their desired shirt size. Registration will also be available on the day of the race, but no T-shirts will be given out. Donations toward the students’ trip will also be collected on the day of the event. There will be prizes awarded for top finishers and top donors. For more information, people can visit www.eventbrite.com/e/delta-dash-5k-tickets-55415791123.



The Fisher Free Book Exchange, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher, will be open from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 18. Available are a selection of hard-cover books, including “Harry Potter” books and books by other fantasy authors, including Robert Jordon and Christian Goodkind. Sales from the rummage tables help to keep the free community service available to everyone. For more information, people can call 217-897-6544.



St. Paul’s Lutheran School and Church of Woodworth will host a fish fry Friday, March 22, at St. Paul’s Lutheran School, 108 W. Woodworth Road, Milford. Carryout orders will be available in the cafeteria starting at 4 p.m. Serving in the gym will begin at 5 p.m. The menu includes fish, coleslaw, baked beans, chips, pie, ice cream and drinks.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Upper Room Bible Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Roberts Fire & Rescue will hold a pancakes and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Roberts Gym. Served will be pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and drinks. The event’s proceeds will be used to buy new equipment.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Council of Catholic Women of St. Mary Catholic Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The annual Paxton Community Sale is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Coady Park, located at the intersection of Fall and Summer streets on the city’s east edge. Sponsored by the Paxton Park District, the Community Sale features live auctions and a flea market, along with food vendors. Items for the auction will be accepted from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 5, and 6 to 9 a.m. Saturday, April 6. To consign items, people should report to the check-in area inside the Civic Center, 601 S. Fall St. Sellers will be assigned a number and tags. Sellers should make sure to tag their items. A $1 fee will be charged for each buyer’s number. Registration of buyers will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 6, in the Civic Center. Buyers must pay for their items on sale day. A 20 percent commission will be charged per tagged item. Items that do not bring $3 are considered donated, so sellers are advised to group their items together to bring at least that amount. The seller is responsible for a buy back. There will be a fee of $5 for each buy back. All vehicles being sold must have clear title, which will be left at the check-in area in the Civic Center. Ten percent commission will be charged on items selling for $500 or more. Not accepted for the sale will be dogs, cats, firearms, hazardous materials, LP tanks, used mattresses and tires not mounted on usable rims. Once the items are auctioned off, the items are the buyer’s responsibility and must be paid for in full at the check-in area on the day of the sale with cash or a check. All items must be removed from the auction site on the day of the auction. All items are sold “as is.” For more information, contact the park district at 217-379-4203 or paxtonparkdistrict@gmail.com.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Immanuel Lutheran Church. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Gibson City Rotary Club’s annual Rotary Ball is set for Friday, April 12, at The Sand Trap, 120 E. 1st St., Gibson City. A meal catered by Drummer Creek Catering will be served from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with music performed by the Libido Funk Circus from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Tickets cost $25 each with the meal included or $15 each without the meal included. The theme of the Rotary Ball will be baseball, since the Major League Baseball season will just then be getting under way. Attendees are asked to wear their favorite baseball T-shirt. Tickets are available from Rotary Club members. Persons who buy tickets before April 12 will have their names entered into a drawing for a chance to win $500.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Prairie Champions 4-H Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Iroquois County adults with criminal records have the opportunity for a fresh start. Second Chance Saturday, an expungement/sealing summit, is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, at Kankakee Community College’s South Extension Center.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club will hold a cash bash on Saturday, April 20, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City. The event starts at 5 p.m. A performance by the band Jury’s Out will begin at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $100 for two people. Dinner and drinks are included from 5 to 8 p.m. Doors will be opened to the public at 8:30 p.m. for people to watch the band. Proceeds will benefit the Corn Belt Shrine Club.



The annual Draggin’ Main car cruise returns to Paxton on Saturday, April 20. The event will take place, rain or shine, from 6 to 11 p.m. on Market Street in the downtown. The informal event celebrates the tradition of “dragging Main,” an activity that was popular among Paxton’s teenagers years ago. It’s also a way to meet new and old friends and see a wide range of classic and custom vehicles. Anyone can participate in “Draggin’ Main,” which organizer Debi Chapman-Hermann likened to a townwide “family reunion.” Children, moms, dads, grandparents and even animals have got in the act in past editions of the annual event.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Paxton Peace Meal program. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Upper Room. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners program. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the band program at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Truck & Tractor Pull Association. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in its parking lot to help raise funds for St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Knights of Columbus #8229. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Paxton Emergency Management Agency. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the United Methodist Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Inner Guard Widow Sons. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, in its parking lot to help raise funds for a local toy drive organized by Kaye Harper. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Men. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Hands of Christ Food Pantry in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the American Legion No. 568 Help Hometown Heroes program. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Melvin Men’s Christian Fellowship. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Paxton Girl Scouts. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rainbow Girls. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the First Lutheran Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Accolade Healthcare. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in its parking lot to help raise funds for a church camp. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Boy Scouts Troop No. 32 in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Lake Iroquois Association Women’s Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Paxton Masonic Lodge. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the GAB Women’s Group. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Toys for Tots program. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Gibson City Masonic Lodge. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Missions R Us. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.