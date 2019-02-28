Onarga Clinic changes its name

ONARGA — The Onarga Clinic’s name has changed to Gibson Health of Onarga.

Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services announced the name change for the clinic at 912 W. Seminary St. in Onarga in a Feb. 22 Facebook post.

The clinic is staffed by Dr. Doug Lanoue, Dr. Benjamin Brewer, family nurse practitioners Sue Gray and Crickett Engelbrecht, podiatrist James Derk and behavioral health providers Abby Johnson and Cindy Lewis-Lee.

To schedule an appointment, people can call 815-268-4840.