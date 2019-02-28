Paxton Community Sale set for April 6

PAXTON — The annual Paxton Community Sale is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Coady Park, located at the intersection of Fall and Summer streets on the city’s east edge.

Sponsored by the Paxton Park District, the Community Sale features live auctions and a flea market, along with food vendors.

Items for the auction will be accepted from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 5, and 6 to 9 a.m. Saturday, April 6. To consign items, people should report to the check-in area inside the Civic Center, 601 S. Fall St. Sellers will be assigned a number and tags. Sellers should make sure to tag their items.

A $1 fee will be charged for each buyer’s number. Registration of buyers will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 6, in the Civic Center. Buyers must pay for their items on sale day.

A 20 percent commission will be charged per tagged item. Items that do not bring $3 are considered donated, so sellers are advised to group their items together to bring at least that amount. The seller is responsible for a buy back. There will be a fee of $5 for each buy back.

All vehicles being sold must have clear title, which will be left at the check-in area in the Civic Center. Ten percent commission will be charged on items selling for $500 or more.

Not accepted for the sale will be dogs, cats, firearms, hazardous materials, LP tanks, used mattresses and tires not mounted on usable rims.

Once the items are auctioned off, the items are the buyer’s responsibility and must be paid for in full at the check-in area on the day of the sale with cash or a check.

All items must be removed from the auction site on the day of the auction.

All items are sold “as is.”

For more information, contact the park district at 217-379-4203 or paxtonparkdistrict@gmail.com.