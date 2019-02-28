PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Melissa S. Williams, 36, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and unlawful display of vehicle registration during a traffic stop at 10:47 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, in the 300 block of North Railroad Avenue. The traffic stop was conducted after police saw Williams driving a 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass with no front license plate as required by Illinois law. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported after two vehicles backed into each other at 7:53 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, near the intersection of Cherry and Franklin streets on the city’s west side. The accident occurred when John H. Sage, 51, of Paxton, was backing a 2000 Toyota Tundra out of his driveway at the same time as Stacy L. Morse, 47, of Paxton, was backing a 2014 Toyota RAV4 out of her driveway.

➜ Elsie M. Komnick, 58, of rural Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the entrance to Ludlow Cooperative Elevator Co.’s elevator on Railroad Avenue just north of the police department headquarters. The traffic stop was conducted after police on routine patrol checked the registration on her 2005 Chevrolet Equinox and determined that the vehicle’s owner had a suspended license. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Pedro Mendoza, 18, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and disobeying a stop sign during a traffic stop at 12:05 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, in the parking lot of the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave. The traffic stop was conducted after police allegedly saw Mendoza disobey a stop sign. In the vehicle, police found an estimated 30 grams of cannabis, resulting in the arrest of a passenger — Clayton Rogers, 18, of Rantoul — for possession of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis. The 2006 Chrysler Town & Country minivan that Mendoza was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Sylvia Veliz, 44, of Pell Lake, Wis., for disobeying a stop sign on Saturday, Feb. 16.

➜ Jennifer L. Jordan, 49, of 116 N. Pine St., Gibson City, for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Friday, Feb. 15.

➜ Terry A. Overman, 63, of 1209 Railside Drive, Gibson City, for disobeying a railroad crossing signal on Monday, Feb. 11.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Bryan M. Daily, 26, of Wellington, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for aggravated domestic battery, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday, Feb. 24.

➜ Kevin Wassell, 23, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police on a warrant out of Cicero for possession of a controlled substance on Saturday, Feb. 23.

➜ Terry L. Blair, 24, of Gilman, was arrested by Gilman police on a Livingston County warrant for failure to appear in court for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to property on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

➜ Joel Rodriguez, 28, of Ashkum, was arrested by Ashkum and Clifton police on an Iroquois County warrant for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

➜ James E. Koch, 51, of Sheldon, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for burglary to a motor vehicle, theft (over $500) and criminal trespass to a motor vehicle on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

➜ Josefina Santoyo, 51, of Onarga, was ticketed for driving with no valid driver’s license on Monday, Feb. 18, following a one-vehicle accident in Gilman. The accident occurred when Santoyo was driving west on 2nd Street and was unable to stop at the intersection with County Road 600 East due to ice covering the roadway. Santoyo’s vehicle proceeded through the intersection and into a ditch. No injuries were reported.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident near Watseka on Sunday, Feb. 17. The accident occurred when Bayly R. Mabis, 18, of Donovan, was driving north on County Road 2500 East, near County Road 1900 North, and lost control of his vehicle on the snow- and ice-covered roadway. His vehicle struck a guardrail, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident near Clifton on Sunday, Feb. 17. The accident occurred when Jacob J. Pluth, 19, of Shorewood, was driving north on County Road 700 East, near County Road 2800 North, and lost control of his vehicle on the snow- and ice-covered roadway. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a road sign before striking a pile of dirt in a ditch.