Rays win $100 in Gibson Bucks in weekly drawing

GIBSON CITY — Dr. Darrin Ray and Dr. Bernadette Ray won $100 in Gibson Bucks gift certificates donated by One Earth Energy in Gibson City through the Gibson City Rotary Club’s weekly drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 27, as part of the club’s 2019 calendar fundraiser.

Each calendar sold by the club has a number listed on it, and each week a number is drawn randomly to determine the winner of that week’s prize. The winning number for the Feb. 27 drawing was “8-0-0,” matching a calendar purchased by the Rays.