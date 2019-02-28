Tickets on sale for Paxton fire department’s gun raffle

PAXTON — The Paxton fire department is selling tickets for $100 each for its gun raffle to be held Saturday, June 8, at the firehouse at 310 N. Market St. in downtown Paxton.

A total of 400 tickets are being sold for the raffle, which will award as the first-place prize a Benelli 10461 Ethos semi-automatic 12-gauge. The second-place prize is a Winchester SX3 Waterfowl semi-automatic 12-gauge.

Every 10 draws will award a gun. Forty additional guns will be awarded to ticketholders.

Cash prizes will be awarded in lieu of guns.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the raffle. Each $100 raffle ticket covers admission for two adults, as well as free food and drinks from 5 to 8:30 p.m. while the raffle is being conducted.

Ticket proceeds will be used by the fire department toward equipment purchases.

A valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card is required to receive a gun.

For more information, people can call 217-202-8436 or 217-202-6398.