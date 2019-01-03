Home » News » Politics and Government

Early voting gets under way in Ford County

Fri, 03/01/2019 - 9:52am | The Ford County Record
Early voting for the April 2 consolidated election got under way Friday at the Ford County Clerk’s Office.

The first voter was Ford County Record editor and Paxton resident Will Brumleve.

Through April 1, early voting is available  from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays at the clerk’s office, located in Room 101 of the courthouse at 200 W. State St. in Paxton.

Early voting also is available on the Saturday before Election Day — March 30 — from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

