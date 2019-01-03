Early voting gets under way in Ford County

Early voting for the April 2 consolidated election got under way Friday at the Ford County Clerk’s Office.

PAXTON — Early voting for the April 2 consolidated election got under way Friday at the Ford County Clerk’s Office.

The first voter was Ford County Record editor and Paxton resident Will Brumleve.

Through April 1, early voting is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays at the clerk’s office, located in Room 101 of the courthouse at 200 W. State St. in Paxton.

Early voting also is available on the Saturday before Election Day — March 30 — from 8:30 a.m. to noon.