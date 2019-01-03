Public defender to represent man charged with threatening to 'blow up' girl at school

Adit P. Bhiday, 43, was arrested early Monday at his home in Gibson City on a Class 4 felony charge of disorderly conduct/making a threat against a person/school.

PAXTON — Public defender Harvey Welch was appointed Friday to represent a Gibson City man charged with three felony counts of disorderly conduct for threatening to “blow up” a female family member at her school.

Ford County Circuit Judge Matt Fitton appointed Welch to represent Adit P. Bhiday, 43, of the 800 block of North Bell Street, and set a preliminary hearing for 10:30 a.m. April 1.

Bhiday was admonished of the charges against him, all Class 4 felonies, and told that, if convicted, he faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to three years in prison.

On the night of Feb. 10, Bhiday allegedly told the female family member, “I will blow you up at your school,” according to an arrest report from Gibson City Police Sgt. Kaleb Kraft. Three days earlier, the girl said, Bhiday told her she was on his “hit list.”

Bhiday remains free on bond. Conditions of his bond include staying at least 300 feet away from the girl’s school — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School — along with the two other GCMS school buildings and the female family member’s house.

