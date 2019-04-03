Ford County Circuit Court cases (March 4, 2019)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Misdemeanors

• Jacob J. Roberts, 37, of Roberts, for domestic battery.

• Miles E. Dwiggins, 31, of Charleston, for possession of drug paraphernalia.



DUI

• David L. Eddy, 67, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Traffic tickets

• Virbilio F. Diego, 25, of Champaign, for driving with no valid driver’s license and disregarding a stop sign.

• Gary Lee Branaman II, 43, of Melvin, for no valid registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Buddy A. Tackeh-Anderson, 21, of Rantoul, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old male from Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and disregarding a stop sign.

• Sharon S. Choi, no age listed, of Naperville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Jordan A. Cremer, no age listed, of Bourbonnais, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and expired registration.

• Courtney P. Piatt, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Kaitlyn M. Harders, no age listed, of Melvin, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Reice F. Clingenpeel, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jordan W. Carter, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Ashley N. Rex, 23, of Channahon, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Darrel L. Dalton, 41, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• David L. Eddy, 67, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.



Divorces

• Crystal Miller vs. David Miller.

• Brooke M. Harkins vs. Eric J. Zander.



Orders of protection

• Patrick Shadix vs. Paula Dawson.

• Paula Dawson vs. Patrick Shadix.

• Patrick Shadix vs. Jennifer Dibble.