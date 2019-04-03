Ford County Circuit Court cases (March 4, 2019)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Misdemeanors
• Jacob J. Roberts, 37, of Roberts, for domestic battery.
• Miles E. Dwiggins, 31, of Charleston, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
DUI
• David L. Eddy, 67, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Traffic tickets
• Virbilio F. Diego, 25, of Champaign, for driving with no valid driver’s license and disregarding a stop sign.
• Gary Lee Branaman II, 43, of Melvin, for no valid registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Buddy A. Tackeh-Anderson, 21, of Rantoul, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and disregarding a stop sign.
• Sharon S. Choi, no age listed, of Naperville, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jordan A. Cremer, no age listed, of Bourbonnais, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and expired registration.
• Courtney P. Piatt, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Kaitlyn M. Harders, no age listed, of Melvin, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Reice F. Clingenpeel, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jordan W. Carter, no age listed, of Hoopeston, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Ashley N. Rex, 23, of Channahon, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Darrel L. Dalton, 41, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• David L. Eddy, 67, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Divorces
• Crystal Miller vs. David Miller.
• Brooke M. Harkins vs. Eric J. Zander.
Orders of protection
• Patrick Shadix vs. Paula Dawson.
• Paula Dawson vs. Patrick Shadix.
• Patrick Shadix vs. Jennifer Dibble.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.