Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Event set for March 23 in Gibson City

GIBSON CITY — Area residents will have the chance to dispose of their unwanted household batteries, cleaning products and other products containing hazardous chemicals during a Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Event set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, in downtown Gibson City.

Sponsored by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and hosted by the Ford County Soil & Water Conservation District, the event will be held in the parking lot at 115 S. Sangamon Ave. in Gibson City.

Accepted for disposal — free of charge — will be: fluorescent bulbs, medicine in liquid and pill form, household batteries, aerosol pesticides, cleaning products, hobby chemicals, oil-based paints, lawn chemicals, used motor oil, pool chemicals, aerosol paints, drain cleaners, paint thinners, insecticides, herbicides, antifreeze, pesticides, gasoline, mercury and solvents.

Not accepted will be: latex paint, agricultural waste, ammunition, biological waste, business-sector waste, cell phones, commercial waste, controlled substances, explosives, electronics, farm oil, fire extinguishers, fireworks, hypodermic needles, institutional waste lead, acid batteries, propane tanks, smoke detectors, sharps and tires.

The event is open to any household in Illinois.